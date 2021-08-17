John Schneider, who portrayed race car driver Bo Duke on the popular television show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” will be a race car driver in real life in two weeks at Volunteer Speedway.
The 61-year-old actor will race in the Open Wheel Modified class as part of “Bo’s Extravaganza: On The Road @ Volunteer Speedway,” which takes place Aug. 27-29 at the Bulls Gap dirt track.
The event features other celebrity guests, live music, a car show and other activities.
A full program of racing on the high-banked, four-tenths-mile dirt oval Saturday, Aug. 28 includes the $2,500-to-win Food City 40, part of the American Pro Late Model All-Star Series. The Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Open Wheel Modified races, the latter including Schneider, round out the program.
As one might expect, Schneider drives an orange car with the blue No. 01 painted to replicate the “General Lee” Dodge featured on the television show. He’s the latest in a line of actors-turned-racers with the most accomplished Paul Newman, a GTS-1 class winner at the 1995 24 Hours of Daytona, along with Tommy Kendall, Mike Brockman and NASCAR star Mark Martin.
“Bo’s Extravaganza” is the second of three straight big weekends at the Bulls Gap track, starting with “Fan Appreciation Night” this Saturday.
The Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model classes will all be in action.
Volunteer Speedway will then host the World of Outlaws Late Models “Scorcher” $10,000-to-win race on Saturday, Sept. 4.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Johnson City’s Trey Emert won the 25+ race and Kingsport’s Haley Ball captured the Women’s victory at Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series event at I-81 Motorsports Park.
Kingsport riders Carson Eads and Houston Hayworth doubled up with two wins each. Alex Colley of Norton was the Super Mini winner ahead of Piney Flats’ Evan Hayworth, who earned a pair of runner-up finishes.
Others posting runner-up finishes included Roan Mountain’s Brandon Hughes (35+), Wise’s Ryan Adkins (40+), Jonesborough’s Noah Roy (85cc D) and Johnson City’s Tianna Holsclaw (51cc Beginner).
Leceister, North Carolina’s Caleb Carter won the second moto to edge Danville, Virginia’s Matt Burkeen for the Pro victory.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
For a second straight week, twin Late Model Stock features will be the headliners for the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program at Kingsport Speedway.
Chase Dixon won the first Late Model feature last Friday before rain and lightning ended the action halfway through the night’s program.
This week’s slate at the three-eighth-mile concrete jungle also has features for the Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street classes. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., followed by practice, qualifying and racing scheduled to begin about 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Kingsport driver John Ketron followed up a runner-up finish in the Pure 4 division at his hometown track Friday with a win at Lonesome Pine Raceway on Saturday night.
Driving the yellow No. 26 car, Ketron beat Paul Stanley and Larry Yeary to the finish line. Jeremy Powell and William Hale rounded out the top five.
Ronnie Lester won an Enduro race with Joe Williams and Tyler Mills taking the other podium finishes. Bianka Powell was the winner in the Powder Puff Pure 4 and Terri Anne Funk was the runner-up.
Tony Casteel emerged as the Demolition Derby winner and Anthony Honaker was first in Street Car.
The track returns to its regularly schedule program Saturday, headlined by the Limited Late Model class. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing to start at 7 p.m.
DRAG RACING
Rodney Finchum beat Daniel Gregg in a battle of Newport racers in the final round of last Saturday’s All-Run race at Cherokee Race Park.
Finchum was in a Pro car with a delay box, while Greg raced a No Box car to reach the final round at the one-eighth-mile dragstrip. Josh Dykes won a 64-car shootout with Chris Starnes the runner-up.
The Rogersville track has the IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race scheduled for this Saturday.
The American Motorcycle Racing Association invades Bristol Dragway this weekend for the AMRA Thunder Valley Nitro Nationals. The program features 200 mph-plus Harleys with an assortment of classes from Top Fuel, Nitro Funny Bike, Pro Fuel, Pro Gas, Pro Mod and others. The event runs Friday through Sunday and is part of the circuit’s six-race U.S. tour.