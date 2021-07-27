Carter County teenagers Caleb Johnson and Josh Owens were among the big winners at the DER Bracket Series event at Bristol Dragway over the weekend.
Johnson, a senior defensive end on the two-time defending state champion Elizabethton football team, won Saturday’s Motorcycle race. Owens, a recent Hampton High School graduate who played on the baseball and golf teams, was the winner in Super Pro.
For Johnson, it has required doing practice during the day then working at the shop until around midnight.
“You have to keep working at it to keep everything going and have everything ready,” he said. “Every day, it’s been late nights, bloody, busted hands. There’s a lot of sweat and tears.”
That paid off Saturday despite struggling with reaction times in early rounds. After final-round opponent Jason Young fouled out, Johnson put together a 5.867-second pass at 116.86 mph.
Football and racing are quite a bit different other than the element of danger that exists in both. However, there are different challenges, being part of a large football team that is riding a 30-game winning streak.
“I think I have to concentrate more on football,” he said. “I’m in football to win where we expect to win. I’m racing more to have fun. I’ve been around it since I’ve been knee-high, and it’s just a great experience — something different than what anybody I play ball with does.”
While racing is more of a hobby at this point, Johnson sees himself getting more serious about it and wanting to do it at a higher level in the future.
When it comes to bracket racing, Johnson says there are qualities one must possess.
“You have to have the focus, concentration to have the consistency,” he said.
Owens had a sparkling .013 reaction time in his final against Virginia racer Michael Cordill and then drove his 2014 American Dragster down the strip in 4.827 seconds at 142.87 mph.
“The car did great, and I drove good when I needed to,” he said. “I had one round where I didn’t have a great reaction time, but I got lucky that round. I just have to thank God for that one.”
Owens who recently signed a golf scholarship with Milligan University sees similarities and differences with the sports he played in high school.
“Drag racing and golf are similar — you have to focus on what you’re doing,” he said. “In golf, you’re not allowed to talk when somebody’s hitting, but here it’s loud all the time. It’s similar and different.
“Baseball is fun where it’s more mental than physical, and it’s a thinking game. Baseball is like racing and golf where you have to think ahead and have a plan. That’s what I like about all three of them.”
DRIVE LIKE A GIRL
Johnson City driver Tammy Gage won Saturday’s Sportsman race. She and final-round opponent Taylor Justus matched with .062 reaction times, but Gage had the better overall package. Her 1987 Chevrolet S-10 went down the track in 11.519 seconds against an 11.52 dial-in at 112.86 mph.
Gage, a graduate of Daniel Boone High School, started racing in 2015, helping her boyfriend as a part of the crew.
Mike McMillian from Castlewood bested Elizabethton’s Richard Ellison for the Trophy victory. Other Saturday winners included Dustin Davis from Newport (Pro), Landon Bailey from Abingdon (Junior Dragster, Division 1) and Shelby Vining from Bristol (Division 2). Logan Bowers from Blountville won on a holeshot against Hannah Turner from Bluff City in Division 3.
Turner’s father, Jerry, was No. 1 qualifier and finished runner-up to Whitesburg’s Russell Justus in Sunday’s Motorcycle race. Junior Dragster winners were: Colt Pavlk from Virgie, Kentucky (Division 1), Piper Cory from Banner Elk, North Carolina (Division 2) and Autumn McClain from Bristol (Division 3). The car classes were rained out before the final round.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain won Saturday’s 35+ race at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series event at I-81 Motorsports Park. He finished second to Allen Mullins from Pound in the 30+ race and ahead of Mullins in the 35+ motos.
Another Roan Mountain rider, Elisha Guinn, was the winner in the Unlimited C class. Anthony Fields from Bluff City swept 450C and 250C races. Noah Roy from Jonesborough won the 85ccD Beginner race.
Knox Bennett from Johnson City finished runner-up in the 51cc Multi-Speed. Logan Boomershine from Piney Flats finished second in ATV Amateur and Cash Taylor from Kingsport
DOING FINE AT THE PINE
Johnson City’s Brandon Sutherland followed up his Friday win at Kingsport Speedway with a victory in Saturday’s Pure 4 race at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Sutherland’s win in the brightly colored No. 25 machine was part of a special show which included Street Races, Enduros and a Demolition Derby.
John Ketron from Kingsport won the Enduro race. Greg Harris drove his Chevy station wagon to the win in the Spectator Drags and Bianka Powell won the Powder Puff race for the ladies.
WEEKEND SLATE
Kingsport Speedway kicks off the weekend slate Friday with another night of NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series racing at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Nik Williams added to his Late Model Stock points lead with his seventh and eighth wins of the season in last Friday’s twin 35-lap features. Brad Housewright, with finishes of second and third, solidified his standing over Wayne Hale for the runner-up spot.
Grandstands open Friday at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and racing to begin around 8 p.m.
Volunteer Speedway has the rescheduled Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series race on Sunday. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing.
Johnson City’s Jensen Ford was tied with Cody Overton for second place in the series points heading into Tuesday night’s race at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina. Both drivers had 972 points, just eight behind series leader Donald McIntosh.