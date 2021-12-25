Once the spectacular Pinnacle Speedway in Lights displays are taken down, Bristol Motor Speedway will be getting down and dirty again in 2022.
The “Last Great Colosseum” will host two weeks of the Bristol Dirt Nationals, the NASCAR weekend highlighted by the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday, April 17, and then the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars.
Both the Pinty’s Truck Race and Food City Dirt Race for the Cup Series will be run at night, which should help with the dusty conditions that plagued those races in 2021.
Before the NASCAR weekend, the second annual Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be a two-week affair from March 20 to April 2. The event is highlighted by four $50,000-to-win Super Late Model races. Those races are scheduled for March 25-26 and April 1-2.
Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Hornets and Stock Cars are some of the other classes in action throughout the two weeks.
The World of Outlaws will visit Bristol on April 28-30. It will be the first time both the Late Models and Sprint Cars come together for what’s described as a “mega weekend.”
The dirt will then be removed for when NASCAR returns for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend in September. That will kick off with the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200, followed by the Xfinity Series Food City 300and the main event: the Night Race on Sept. 17.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was voted the best Cup Series race of 2021 by NASCAR fans. Kyle Larson scored the win as his teammate, Chase Elliott, and Kevin Harvick battled on the track and argued afterward.
However, many saw the Food City 300 as the best race of the weekend. The race featured an epic ending with winner A.J. Allmendinger and second-place Austin Cindric sliding sideways across the finish and crashing in turn 1.
Tickets are available through the Bristol Motor Speedway ticket office at (866) 415-4158 and online at bristolmotorspeedway.com/tickets.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Volunteer Speedway will be under new leadership for the new season.
A recent FloRacing broadcast mentioned that five-time Late Model track champion Vic Hill will promote races at the four-tenths-mile clay oval owned by Joe and Phyllis Loven. The 2022 schedule is yet to be released, although the Schaffer’s Oil Southern National Series has a $10,053-to-win Super Late Model race at Bulls Gap on its schedule for Sunday, July 17.
Hill, who is from Morristown, is well known throughout the racing community as a successful driver and even more as a championship engine builder.
This comes after Landon Stallard’s three-year run as the track’s promoter. Under Stallard’s watch, the track had strong car counts for its weekly programs and hosted major touring series like the Volunteer World of Outlaws Late Models and All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.
There were also major races such as the Crate Late Model National Championship, won by four-time Lucas Oil Series champion Jimmy Owens, and the Open Wheel Modifieds highlighted during Bo’s Extravaganza. The event featured television star John Schneider racing an orange No. 01 car painted like the “General Lee” Dodge Charger on the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart raced at Volunteer Speedway with the All-Star Circuit of Champions. Furthermore, 2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson headlined the entries for the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Model Championship.
The plans for 2022 should become clearer over the coming weeks.