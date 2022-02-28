Something good was brewing for Trevor Bayne at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
The Knoxville driver won a stage, and his third-place finish was easily the best among Toyota drivers. It was a change of pace for Bayne more than a decade after he became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 in 2011.
Bayne, 31, had been out of the Cup Series since 2018. He hadn’t raced in any of NASCAR’s three national series since making eight truck series starts in 2020 — when he posted a runner-up finish at Talladega.
During the last few years, he and his wife moved from the Charlotte area back to Knoxville, where they own a pair of Mahalo brand coffee shops. Bayne is still spending some time in Charlotte, working as an analyst on the “NASCAR Race Hub” show on Fox Sports 1.
Back on the track, Bayne showed he still has the talent to run up front. He was happy to be a contender behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
“I got to race for wins today. I didn’t get it done unfortunately, but I’m not going to get greedy with our first one back,” Bayne said. “We won the first stage, had a pit stop that got us behind and it just drove different in traffic. Once I got back to the front, it was pretty racy — really just too tight to have a shot to run with the 07 (race winner Cole Custer). He could get through the corner really good, but I’m back in a race car, battling for wins.”
Daniel Hemric drove the No. 18 Toyota to the Xfinity Series championship in 2021, but he didn’t win a race until the season finale at Phoenix. Bayne, who is scheduled to make seven starts in the 18 car, wants to make the most of the opportunity.
“To me, second or third don’t matter, I’ve got to win races, so I tried to go below the 07,” he said. “It didn’t work out, but super pumped to be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.”
Bayne's car was better running the bottom lane on the 2-mile California oval. However, the speedy dry put on the speedway for an accident went to the bottom of the track, which forced Bayne into the higher groove.
Still, Bayne had a good experience overall. He has two wins and seven poles in the Xfinity Series, the last win in 2013 at Iowa Speedway. He hadn’t raced in the series full time since 2014 and found some of the younger drivers to be aggressive behind the wheel.
It was particularly the case after he had to come back through the field after a slow pit stop.
“We won that first stage and I was kind of shook — this is crazy to be back driving this No. 18 having a good run, but then we had a bad pit stop,” he said. “It got us back in traffic and that’s when it got real. These guys are really racy — all of these young kids — they race hard. I really needed to get track position back, and finally got back at the end battling for those restarts.
“We are here to win races, second or third, oh well, but Devotion Nutrition made this possible. Without them, I wouldn’t be in that No. 18 car. Super thankful to be here.”
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park, an IHRA-sanctioned track in Rogersville, is hosting a swap meet and benefit car show Saturday, March 5 starting at 9 a.m.
Vendors wanting to participate can get a discounted spot for $20 or two spots for $30 if they purchase by Feb. 26. Each spot the day of meet will be $25. Car show entry is $15 and it’s a $5 cost for spectators.
Test-and-tune sessions are scheduled for March 12 and March 19 with the first bracket race on the eighth-mile dragstrip set for March 26.