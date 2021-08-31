It has been quite a stretch for local drag racers Jake Ball and Caleb Johnson.
Ball, after winning a major event in his Footbrake car at the Bristol Chevy Show, won Saturday’s Super Pro race in the the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway.
Behind the wheel of his friend Shane Cook’s green 1968 Chevy Nova, the Johnson City driver had an outstanding .006 reaction time to beat Vance Houston of Newland, North Carolina, in the Super Pro (Box) final. Ball went down the track in 7.521 seconds at 90.34 mph. Houston rocketed down the strip in 4.794 seconds at 140.52 mph.
“It’s been a good past couple of weeks and hopefully we can keep it going,” Ball said. “This (Nova) is the car I started racing. Shane always takes care of me and puts me in good equipment.”
Racing in the Super Pro with a delay box and then running a No Box car requires adjustments, Ball noted.
“You have to have the same focus, but you have to take a second and visualize the run because it’s definitely two different animals,” he said. “The Box stuff you set up a little tighter, but footbraking is just as tough because you have to do it with your feet. You can be a slouch in that.”
Johnson has been a big winner on the track and the football field recently. The senior defensive end for the Elizabethton football team played a key role in the two-time defending state champions’ 34-15 win over Science Hill on Aug. 20.
He’s also scored two wins in the Motorcycle class at the DER Bracket Series in recent days.
Johnson was fast throughout the day at Bristol Dragway, first as the No. 1 qualifier and then speeding down the track in 6.331 seconds (110.06 mph) in a final-round win over Morristown’s Russell Justus.
“It’s definitely been a blessed month,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t do it without all the support. I have the little kids, (girlfriend) Kaylee (Hollifield), her parents, my mom and dad and my family.”
Johnson posted good reaction times throughout eliminations. In addition, he raced in two car classes, including Hollifield’s Camaro in the Trophy class. Johnson followed up his Saturday exploits by making it to Sunday’s final round, where he lost on a holeshot to Knoxville’s Bryce Acuff.
Still, it was another thrill ride as Johnson produced an elapsed time of 6.269 seconds at 110.73 mph.
Wytheville’s Jamie Holston was Saturday’s Pro (No Box) winner over runner-up Richard Newman of Rogersville in his 1987 Mustang. Bristol’s John Nelson took the Sportsman victory ahead of Brian Lyle of Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Castlewood’s Mike McMillian reigned supreme in the Trophy class, taking the final win over No. 1 qualifier Mark Crowe of Butler.
Blountville’s Haley Bowers highlighted the Junior Dragster winners with her Division 3 victory. Radford’s Phillip Radford was runner-up with another Blountville racer, Landon Shipley, the No. 1 qualifier. Other Junior Dragster winners were Chuckey’s Adeline Porcho (Division 1) and Radford’s Forrest Radford (Division 2). Blountville’s Autumn Wright was the runner-up in Division 1.
Josh Owens went into the weekend leading the featured Super Pro points, but another Hampton racer, Felix Hutchinson, won Sunday’s eliminations. Driving a Chevy S-10, Hutchinson went on a 5.807-second run at 118.83 mph to beat Jasmine Madden in the final.
Other Sunday winners included Ernie Humes of Troutman, North Carolina (Pro); Bristol’s Eric Colley (Sportsman); and Morristown’s Kellie Ward (Trophy).
Blountville’s Tucker Brown put together a solid run to win the Junior Dragster, Division 3 final over Bluff City’s Hannah Turner. Forrest Radford earned the weekend sweep in Division 2 and Landon Bailey was victorious in Division 1.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Morristown’s Lance Gatlin captured his fourth Limited Late Model victory of the season Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
The driver of the black No. 52 Chevrolet finished ahead of Abingdon driver Kirby Gobble at the three-eighths-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn. Terry Smith, Cameron Williams and Chris Coleman rounded out the top five.
Larry Yeary was the winner of the 14-car-strong Pure 4 feature. William Hale was second with Jonathan Boggs taking the other podium finish. Brett Compton won the Mod 4 race, and Kevin Canter finished second behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet that his grandfather Hershell Robinette normally drives. Zach Fritz was the third-place finisher.
Doug Austin was the Pure Street winner ahead of Buzz Smith and Austin’s brother Rob. Steven Roark roared to the Mod Street victory ahead of Jarrod Cooper and Ronnie Justice.
Morgan-McClure Night at the Pine is scheduled for Saturday. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will be making its second visit to Northeast Tennessee on Saturday with the $10,000-to-win “Scorcher” at Volunteer Speedway.
The 50-lap Super Late Model feature headlines a docket that also includes 20-lap features in the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive divisions.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying start at 7 p.m. with racing to follow.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The year’s second-to-last event in the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled for Friday night. Nik Williams is closing in on his second Late Model Stock track championship in three years.
The Late Models are scheduled to run a 60-lap feature. The Sportsman class is set for twin features, with the Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street classes also in action.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 8 p.m.