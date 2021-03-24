BRISTOL — It is the most anticipated race weekend of the 2021 NASCAR schedule as the Cup Series will race on the temporary dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time since 1970.
Friday will be a day of practice, followed by qualifying and heat races for the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series on Saturday, followed by the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. It was announced Wednesday the socially distanced grandstand capacity for the Truck race has been reached.
Sunday is the main event, the Food City Dirt Race, a 250-lap race for NASCAR’s premier series on the clay surface.
Three-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, who raced in the Open Modified class in last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals, believes the fans are ready for a treat.
“Fans be ready to be on the edge of their seats because it’s going to be exciting,” said the driver of the No. 88 Ford in the Truck Series. “There should be good side-by-side racing, a lot of beating and banging, the way Bristol used to be. Without a doubt, you’re going to see some really, really good racing.”
The speedway released a guide to enjoying the Food City Dirt Race weekend. In addition to the traditional creature comforts like ear protection, seat cushions, blankets and sunscreen, dirt fans know a good set of googles or sunglasses goes a long way toward not missing any of the action.
It’s something that Crafton emphasized as well with the high-banked, high-speed Bristol track likely to create some dusty situations.
“Bring some goggles. It’s going to get dusty,” Crafton said. “Those or some kind of safety glasses will keep the dirt out of your eyes.”
Other tips include bringing a clean sock or stocking to cover beverages with no lids. A hat, cap or hoodie is recommended to keep chunks of mud out of your hair and eyes. Boots are a good idea, especially if it rains.
Sanitizing wipes and Swiffer dust pads can be used to clean scanners, cell phones and seat cushions. Fans are required to wear a mask, but can remove it once they get to their seats.
Comfortable clothing is suggested, although it’s not a good idea to wear white shirts, pants or shoes.
On the track, there are two practice sessions for the NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Friday. Saturday is a jam-packed day with four heat races for both the Cup and Truck Series. The main event will be the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt with an 8 p.m. start.
It’s a star-studded field with seven Cup Series drivers among the 44 race entries. It includes series champions Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., along with Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe.
Larson will be a favorite in both races. He’s a former winner in the Truck Series at the Eldora (Ohio) dirt track. He’s coming off a pair of runner-up finishes in Super Late Model races at last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals and a second-place finish in last Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta.
For Sunday’s main event, it’s something reminiscent of previous Cup Series races on road courses. Dirt-track specialists like USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom, West Coast Sprint Cup champion Shane Golobic and 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model champion Mike Marlar are among those entered to battle NASCAR’s best at the iconic venue.