BLOUNTVILLE — Grace Quillen scored two goals and assisted on another for the West Ridge soccer team, which played Morristown East to a 4-4 draw Tuesday night at Sullivan Central Middle School’s Bernie Webb Field.
Quillen, a talented freshman with loads of energy, made the most with her accurate striking.
The Lady Wolves (0-1-1) — a team formed by the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North — are starting to find some chemistry, Quillen said.
“I’m glad it was a tie because we’re a lot better than where we started,” she said. “Everyone played well. Overall, our team is going to get a lot better and improve as we go through the season.”
The Lady Hurricanes (1-0-1) held a slight 11-10 advantage on shots in the evenly matched contest.
West Ridge coach Emily Robinette was happy to see the ball in the net four times after the Lady Wolves didn’t get much going their previous game against Daniel Boone. This time, they scored on two of their first three shot attempts.
“It was a great effort by the girls. We had been struggling to score goals,” Robinette said. “I felt tonight with us scoring four goals, that gives us confidence and momentum. We can build from that. With this team, we’re trying to build and communicate better.
“We made some mistakes, but we just have to concentrate on the improvement and getting better every game.”
ON THE PITCH
Morristown East struck first in the 10th minute on Lexi Wolf's straight-ahead kick.
The Lady Wolves answered just two minutes later. Michaela Frazier got free on the right side and booted a thunderous 25-yard shot for the equalizer.
After a jumping save by West Ridge goalkeeper Jaelyn West in the 24th minute, the teams continued to play even until the 35th. That's when Quillen booted the ball on the right side from nearly the same place as Frazier’s goal, finding Chloe Nelson on a perfectly placed cross and the go-ahead.
West Ridge took the 2-1 lead into intermission.
The Lady 'Canes went on the attack coming out of the break. Battling for possession in front of the West Ridge goal, Aaliyah Flynn tapped the ball over to Kirsten Sadlon for the tying score.
East pulled ahead when McKinzie Fishburn used her fancy footwork to get past three defenders for the go-ahead score. Her charge resulted in a short boot to the back of the net and a 3-2 lead.
The Lady Wolves were far from done.
They pushed forward in the 65th minute and were rewarded when Quillen knocked in a rebound for the tying goal.
West Ridge came painstakingly close to retaking the lead in the 71st minute when Sydney Ferrando’s strong boot clanged off the right upright.
In the next minute, freshman Abbie Roberts sent a high-arcing shot toward the goal in the next minute but a perfectly timed jump by West goalkeeper Janie Russell punched it away.
Quillen wouldn’t be denied seconds later. Her corner kick curved toward the goal and bounced off Russell’s hand and into the net.
“You just have to focus and know what you’re doing,” Quillen said. “You just have to put it in your mind that you’re going to do it.”
After Fishburn fought her back downfield, West Ridge made a dramatic save on her first shot attempt but Fishburn proved true on a second attempt, putting the ball in the net for the tie.
UP NEXT
There’s little time for West Ridge to celebrate the strong effort. The Lady Wolves face a daunting challenge Thursday night against a talented Science Hill team.