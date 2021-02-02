Perhaps the only good thing about the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team’s loss to Wofford was the timing of it.
The Bucs didn’t have long to dwell on it.
ETSU is back in action Wednesday night at Mercer and the Bucs will be going into Macon, Georgia, hot. Tipoff at Hawkins Arena is set for 7 p.m.
A 67-62 Southern Conference loss at Wofford on Monday night slowed the momentum that had ETSU (10-6, 6-2) alone in first place in the league standings.
“You really can’t dwell on any losses right now,” ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson said. “It’s like a quick turnaround. We play every other day now.”
Mercer (10-6, 3-5), under second-year coach Greg Gary, has underachieved in the league to this point.
“It’s a quick turnaround, 48 hours,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “It’s going to be another tough game.”
MONSANTO HONOR
When Damari Monsanto injured his pinky against Furman, there were some questions how playing with a splint would affect his shooting touch.
The redshirt freshman answered the question and on Tuesday was chosen as the SoCon’s player of the week. In three games, Monsanto averaged 22.0 points and 10.5 rebounds a game while shooting 62% from the field.
Averaging 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds, Monsanto is bidding to be the league’s freshman of the year.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Other than Monsanto, who went 8-for-12 from the field, ETSU's starters combined to shoot 33% against Wofford.
“You can’t do that against really good teams,” Shay said.
Ledarrius Brewer finished with eight points, making three of his 11 shots. He’s still the Bucs’ leading scorer at 16.4 points per game.
SCOUTING MERCER
The Bears’ two post players are high major transfers. Felipe Haase (6-foot-9, 253 pounds) came over from South Carolina and Maciej Bender (6-11, 255) began his career at West Virginia. Haase averages 12.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. Bender gets 11.4 and 4.2.
Ross Cummings, who missed last season with an injury, is back and leading the Bears in scoring at 15.7 points per game. He averages almost three 3-pointers a game and shoots 44.8% from long range.
Neftali Alvarez averages 12.8 points and Leon Ayers 12.7.
Mercer was the only team to beat ETSU at Freedom Hall last year.
ON THE HORIZON
Chattanooga visits Freedom Hall on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game.