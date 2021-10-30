BRISTOL, Va. — Advantage Virginia High.
The Lady Bearcats outlasted Marion 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18 on Saturday at the Bearcat Den to win the Southwest District volleyball championship.
It was the fifth meeting of the season against the two teams. Virginia High has won four of them, each time on its home court.
That’s not surprising. The Lady Bearcats (22-6) haven’t lost a match at the Den this season.
“It’s always a plus to be on your home court,” Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson said. “There’s a feeling of being there and being used to it, but at the same time there is that part of me that says at some point we’re going to have to get ready to go on the road. We’ll keep it here while we can.”
The Lady Bearcats will host their Region 2D tournament games as long as they are winning. Play begins Thursday when Virginia High, the No. 1 seed from the Southwest District, hosts Ridgeview, the fourth seed from the Mountain 7 District, in the regional quarterfinals.
Marion (16-10), the SWD’s second seed, also will be at home Thursday for the regional quarterfinals, hosting John Battle, the Mountain 7’s third seed.
Thursday’s other Region 2D quarterfinals will be hosted by Gate City, the M7’s top seed, and Wise Central, the M7’s No. 2 seed. Their opponents haven’t been decided, though.
Graham and Richlands play Monday in the SWD consolation match. The winner will go to Central as the SWD’s 3 seed, the loser to Gate City as the 4 seed.
SETTING THE TONE
Virginia High won the first two games against Marion rather convincingly.
But Marion battled back strong in the third. The teams swapped leads four times and the score was tied six times.
Marion broke a 13-13 tie and held the lead the rest of the way.
Virginia High jumped on top early in the fourth. Marion pulled into a tie five times but could never take the lead.
The Lady Bearcats finally pulled away from a 16-16 tie with a 9-2 run, clinching the match win.
“Both teams are so good and we come out fighting every year, so it’s always a good game when we play them,” said Virginia High senior setter Caleigh Hampton, who had 46 assists.
Adie Ratcliffe knocked down most of the Lady Bearcats’ kills, also finishing with five blocks and 11 digs.
“Adie is a great hitter,” Hampton said. “She can adjust to any ball that you throw at her and with the right set she can pound it down.”
Dianna Spence contributed 15 kills and two blocks, Aidan James had 22 digs and Amelia McKenzie finished with seven kills for Virginia High.
Ella Moss led Marion with 18 kills and three blocks, and Amber Kimberlin had six kills with 13 assists.