WISE — Wise Central wasted little time in taking command of Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off.
The Lady Warriors scored 13 unanswered points over the final 2:21 of the opening quarter to stake themselves to a commanding early lead that held up in a 59-36 win over Union in the season-opening basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
“We’ve had times this year that we’ve not started very well. We did last night and we did tonight and I’m very pleased with that,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “We seemed to start with a lot more confidence offensively and that set the tone for the game.”
Central freshman Emmah McAmis had 20 points and five assists and was named the tournament MVP.
McAmis said she was more relaxed Saturday than in earlier tournament games.
“My teammates helped,” she said. “We went in together and we wanted it really bad. So we all played together and played pretty good.”
Dotson said he wants his star freshman to relax when she’s on the floor.
“I thought this was her best game tonight,” the coach said. “She seemed a little more relaxed. She doesn’t need to carry the load and have the load of the world on her shoulders.
“We’ve got some people that can make some plays and they did,” Dotson added. “And they have in this tournament.”
Coach Kory Bostic didn’t relish the idea of his Lady Bears (2-1) playing their Mountain 7 District rivals so early in the season, but he said it was a game that his squad can build on.
“The Mountain 7 is tough enough and you don’t really like to play those additional Mountain 7 games, but it’s the way the tournament worked out and we’re glad we made it to the championship round,” Bostic said. “We did some good things tonight. We’ve got some things we’ve got to work on, but we’re definitely not hanging our heads.”
After building a 20-5 first-quarter lead, Central (3-0) outscored Union 17-9 in the second quarter for a 37-14 halftime lead.
Jill Sturgill added 10 points for Central and Bayleigh Allison pulled down nine rebounds.
Brooke Bailey and Grace McKinney scored eight points apiece to lead Union.
LADY WAVE CLAIM THIRD
Grundy took advantage of Thomas Walker’s foul trouble and used strong shooting to pull away in the second quarter of a 55-41 win in the third-place consolation game.
The Lady Wave (2-1) were up just 13-11 after one quarter then outscored the Lady Pioneers 12-6 for a 25-17 halftime lead. Most of Grundy’s second-quarter scoring came with Lakin Burke, the leading scorer for the Lady Pioneers (1-2) on the bench with three fouls.
Burke finished with a team-high 13 points despite sitting out the final five minutes of the first half.
Jessi Looney scored 22 points to lead Grundy, and Madison Looney had 16.
BURTON TAKE FIFTH
Anyah Hollinger scored a game-high 16 points and had four steals to lead the Lady Raiders past Twin Valley 56-34 in the fifth-place game.
Abby Phipps added 13 points and had five steals for Burton (2-1). Rehgan Sensabaugh pulled down 10 rebounds and Taylor Phipps grabbed nine.
Twin Valley (1-2) got 16 points and 15 rebounds from Haylee Moore.
BLUES FINISH SEVENTH
Richlands (1-2) prevailed 33-23 over Lebanon (0-3) in the seventh-place matchup.
Jaylyn Altizer led the Richlands offense with eight points. Teammate Arin Rife finished with seven rebounds and four steals.
Lebanon’s Lauren Boothe led all scorers with 11 points and Alexis Horne pulled down 11 rebounds.