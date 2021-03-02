BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East wasted no time in taking control of its regional semifinal on Tuesday.
After jumping ahead 10-0 in the first four minutes, the Patriots (24-6) made the rest of the game look relatively easy in an 82-47 win over Grainger in the Region 1-AA boys basketball tournament at the Dyer Dome.
East will host Greeneville Thursday in the regional championship. The Patriots also secured a berth in next week’s sectional round.
WHAT A START
The quick start offensively was big, but first-year East head coach Dillon Faver was just as impressed with his team’s defense against the normally hot-shooting Grizzlies (19-10).
“I know we came out and we played really good team defense. Grainger has great shooters. They have great players. They run good stuff and create great offense,” Faver said.
“I knew we had to come out and play good defense and rebound the basketball if we wanted a chance to win. I’m proud of my guys for stepping up to the challenge.
“They put us up last year,” he added. “We didn’t forget.”
ONE FOR COACH DYER
Dylan Bartley certainly didn’t forget.
The junior scored a game-high 28 points, including going 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, in leading the Patriots to the win.
He said he and his teammates wanted to reach the regional championship game and wanted the win for long-time Sullivan East coach John Dyer, who resigned at the end of last season.
The last game he coached was the Patriots’ 74-71 loss to Grainger in the regional quarterfinals.
“It was a great game and we played the game for Coach Dyer,” Bartley said. “He came here for 32 years and we played for him.”
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
Bartley said the Patriots emphasized their shooting in practice and it paid off Tuesday.
“We got really good shots and they went in for us. That’s what we practice every day and it went well for us,” Bartley said.
Defense is a point of emphasis in practice as well for the Patriots, and it showed Tuesday.
“They’re a really good shooting team,” Bartley said of the Grizzlies. “They showed they could shoot, but we stopped them.”
East jumped ahead 19-8 in the first quarter and led 45-21 by halftime.
The Patriots cruised through the second half, outscoring Grainger 37-26.
BY THE NUMBERS
In addition to Bartley’s big night, East got 13 points apiece from Logan Murray and Ethan Bradford. Clayton Ivester added seven points and 10 rebounds to the Patriots’ cause.
Brady Grubb led Grainger with 17 points and Jaxon Williams added 13.