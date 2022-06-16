BRISTOL, Va. — For the second night in a row, Kingsport took advantage of Bristol mistakes to take an Appalachian League baseball win.
The Axmen (11-3) had seven hits and used 11 walks and four errors to take a 7-4 win over Bristol (3-11) Thursday at Boyce Cox Field.
The win gave Kingsport the sweep in the two-day series.
STARTING EARLY
The Axmen chased Bristol starting pitcher Abel Medina (0-2) just five batters into the game.
Medina struggled with control, giving up walks to the first three batters he faced in Darian Farley, Nicholas Block and Ian Riley to load the bases.
Shea McGahan followed with a three-RBI double, which gave him 13 on the season.
McGahan put the Axmen up 4-0 in the opening inning when he stole third and then scored on a throwing error.
BIG INNING
Kingsport added another run in the fourth inning when Riley scored on an RBI-single from Jacob Perry.
In the top of the sixth, the Axmen added two more runs thanks to another error from Bristol to go up 7-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Bristol got its offense going after Kingsport starting pitcher Thomas Meyer (2-0) kept the State Liners hitless through the first five frames.
Bristol tagged Meyer for three runs and two hits in the sixth before he was lifted for Austen Kessler.
A wild pitch from Kessler allowed Will Spears Jr. to score the State Liners' fourth run.
Croix Jenkins came on in relief of Kessler and pitched the final three and two-third innings for Kingsport.
The college sophomore from Newark, New Jersey, kept Bristol scoreless the rest of the way to earn his first save of the season.
AT THE PLATE
Henry Hunter finished with two hits for Kingsport, while Riley McGahan, Perry Aaron Casillas and Kevin Hernandez each finished with one.
Hector Mangual and Blake Wood had two hits apiece for Bristol.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be on the road Friday with Kingsport traveling to Elizabethton and Bristol visiting Princeton.