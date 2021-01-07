GATE CITY — Gate City jumped out to a quick start and never looked back Thursday on the way to a big Mountain 7 District girls basketball win.
After Wise Central’s Jill Sturgill hit a 3-point shot just over a minute into the game to start the scoring, Gate City scored the next 11 points over a three-minute span to set the game’s tempo on the way to a 47-29 win over the visiting Lady Warriors (6-1, 4-1) in a contest between the two leading teams in the district.
Controlling the tempo was key for the Lady Blue Devils (4-0, 3-0). A pressing defense from Gate City forced the tempo to a quicker pace than Central seemed to want to play at times.
“We been kind of getting off to a slow start, and we need to really work on coming out faster and playing the tempo that we want to to play,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said.
“We can’t let other people dictate how we play. We want to dictate the pace, and we’re athletic enough and we want to get up and down the floor.
“We’ve got 10 people we can sub in and out to try to keep people fresh, and that’s what we want to do. I thought early tonight that was another key for us in getting out early because we haven’t been doing that the last three games.”
Gate City sophomore Kayli Dunn, who finished with eight points and six rebounds, said defense is a big key to the Lady Blue Devils success.
“That’s one of the biggest things we work on,” Dunn said. “We always try go hard on defense. That’s our main goal is defense, and then everything else will fall in line once we do what’s right on ‘D.’ ”
MOVING QUICKLY
Gate City’s quick-paced attack on both offense and defense helped the Lady Blue Devils to an 18-5 first quarter lead.
Central battled the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions tough the rest of the game but could never overcome the quick start from the Lady Blue Devils.
To add to their woes, the Lady Warriors committed 23 turnovers and struggled with their shooting, particularly in the opening two quarters.
“I think we shot about 25% in the first half,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “We missed several right at the basket. You can’t get 10-12 points behind against a team that has Sarah Thompson on it.We fought back a time or two, but we’ll learn from it.
“This one’s over and you’ve got to get ready for the next one because it’s coming in two days.
THOMPSON’S CHARGE
Thompson, the reigning Class 2 state player of the year, led the Lady Blue Devils with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Dunn and Braylin Steele finished with eight points apiece.
Sturgill led Central’s scorers with nine points, while Hannah McAmis finished with seven rebounds.
UP NEXT
Gate City is scheduled to be back in action Friday with another Mountain 7 home game, this time against John Battle.
Central is off Friday before hosting Abingdon on Saturday.