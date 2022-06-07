APPALACHIA — Glenvar stayed on the attack and held off a second-half rally attempt by Union to advance in the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer tournament.
Sophomore Giuliana Stanley scored four goals to lead the Lady Highlanders to a 7-4 victory at Riggs Stadium on Tuesday.
Glenvar (16-5) advanced to a state semifinal matchup against Luray on Friday in Salem. Luray slammed Bruton 8-0 in the quarterfinal round.
The Lady Bears (20-5) became the first high school soccer team from Wise County, boys or girls, to play a state tournament match as part of the best season in program history.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them and the effort they showed in that second half,” Union assistant coach Sarah Smith said.
STRONG SECOND HALF
Union scored all of its goals in the second half and finished with 11 shots on goal.
Aggressive play from the Lady Highlanders led to a whopping 36 shots on goal, including several from long distance.
“We usually don’t take shots outside. So that was a new thing for us to see our girls shoot the ball,” Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew said. “I was very proud of them doing that. The more we shoot, the more it goes in.”
Glenvar, which led 3-0 at the break, moved on top 4-0 in the first minute of the second half on a Stanley tally, but Union responded three minutes later when Peyton Davis scored.
After Stanley's third goal put Glenvar up 5-1 in the 49th minute, the Lady Bears scored three straight — one by Davis and two by Isabella Blagg — to get within one with 20 minutes remaining in the contest.
“They had a different game for us,” Drew said of Union’s second-half play. “I think we kind of settled in with how we were up, especially scoring early in the second half. We got comfortable, but we ended up fighting it out and finishing it.”
Those finishing touches came on Stanley's fourth goal in the 61st and a finisher from Kennery Nichols in the final minute.
Union's Gracie Gibson was stellar in goal despite the score, making 27 saves.