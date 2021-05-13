KINGSPORT — Science Hill wasted no time Thursday in setting the tone for the District 1-AAA soccer tournament championship.
Tournament MVP Hayden Forester took a pass from Harper Jennings and scored the game’s first goal just 1:06 into the contest.
The Hilltoppers controlled the tempo the rest of the game on the way to a 3-0 victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park.
The win was the first of the season over the Tribe for the Toppers. D-B won both regular-season meetings.
With the win, Science Hill (13-4-1) earned the right to host a regional semifinal game on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers will entertain the loser of Friday’s District 2-AAA game between Knox Bearden and Morristown West.
The winner of the District 2-AAA game will be at home Tuesday against D-B in the other regional semifinal contest.
STAYING STRONG
Just over 17 minutes after his first goal, Forester added another score — again on an assist from Jennings — to put Science Hill up 2-0.
The Hilltoppers held that 2-0 lead at halftime and wasted little time going up 3-0 in the second half.
Ben Shultz scored the clincher for Science Hill on an assist from Forester just 35 seconds into the second half.
“The ball got played outside, played across and Ben Shultz was alone and that was just a lovely piece of skill that he had to dink it over the keeper right there,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “That’s just a tough dagger. All of a sudden you come out and you get one through.
“Our guys, never, never took their foot off the gas in the second half.”
ALL ABOUT INTENSITY
For Forester and his teammates, the game was about taking control from the start.
“Before the game, coach was all about intensity and coming out as fast as we can,” the junior said. “I think we did that very well. We pushed up very fast and got it in.”
Forester said he’s happy that his team gets to host a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
“The environment is so great. Our fans are amazing and I think we’re going to play a lot better on our home field,” he said.
The loss was a tough one for D-B (12-5-1). Tribe coach Tom LaGuardia said Science Hill deserved the win after his team came out flat and never really seemed to find its way on the pitch.
The coach said focus and desire were big keys in the Indians suffering the loss.
“We won’t make any excuses about rest, period. We should have been ready,” LaGuardia said. “We’re on a little less rest. That’s life.”