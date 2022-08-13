JOHNSON CITY — So much for course knowledge.

Mark McDearman took a crash course in course management during his practice round at Johnson City Country Club on Friday afternoon. It paid off handsomely Saturday for the Tennessee Tech junior, who shot a 6-under-par 66 to grab the first-round lead of the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational golf tournament.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos