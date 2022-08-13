Mark McDearman took a crash course in course management during his practice round at Johnson City Country Club on Friday afternoon. It paid off handsomely Saturday for the Tennessee Tech junior, who shot a 6-under-par 66 to grab the first-round lead of the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational golf tournament.
McDearman had never seen the layout of the A.W. Tillinghast course before Friday, but he had a pretty good teacher. Defending champion Jackson Skeen, his teammate and roommate at Tennessee Tech, showed him the way around.
“Skeen kind of showed me around pretty well yesterday,” McDearman said. “He kind of told me what to hit on each hole and I hit the ball pretty well today. I put myself in the fairway every time and that was important. And putts were falling.”
Benson Blevins, a junior at George Wythe, was one stroke back after a 67. Blevins, who won the VHSL Class 1 championship last year with the Maroons, started Saturday’s round with a bogey but rebounded with a 32 on the back nine to stay near the top of the leaderboard.
Skeen shot 68 and will be in a group chasing McDearman in Sunday’s final round. Also at 68 were Jonathan Liggett and Travis Womble. Liggett plays at Milligan and Womble is a Nashville resident who won the Tennessee Golf Association Match Play Championship last year.
Dane Rheinecker and Nicholas Taliaferro shot 69 and were 17 players to par on the 6,402-yard course.
One of those under par, Lucas Armstrong, left the course wondering what if. Armstrong appeared headed for at least a tie for the lead when he stepped to the 18th tee at 6 under par. He recorded a quadruple-bogey 8 to finish with a 70.
Also at 70 were Jack Smith, Will Sanders and Nick Cohen.
McDearman, who is from Lebanon, Tennessee, hopes to put his newfound knowledge to use again Sunday in the final group along with Blevins and Liggett. They go off at 2 p.m.
“It helps a lot,” McDearman said. “On some of those holes, if you try to rip a driver, you’re going to be in the rough, short-sided. So you might have to hit your 4-iron off the tee, but it can lead to a little wedge and a birdie.
“It feels good to be in the lead, but I have to do it again tomorrow.”
Joe Brooks of Franklin, North Carolina, and Bryan Rodgers of Knoxville led the senior championship after opening 69s. Mike Poe, Tim Dinwiddie and Joe Culpepper each had a 72, and former champion Mike Wood shot 73.
Mike Freels and Bill Lewis were tied for the super senior lead after 74s.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.