ELIZABETHTON — Carson Queck made it clear he wants the Kingsport Axmen to end the season on a positive note.
His first-inning home run gave the Axmen an early cushion en route to Sunday’s 6-4 win over Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
It marked the fourth win in five games for Kingsport (22-22), which can finish with a winning record if it triumphs again Monday.
Corbin Shaw had reached on catcher interference with two out in the first inning. And after Deniel Ortiz followed with a single, Queck hammered his first home run of the year for a 3-0 lead.
Kingsport’s last three runs were unearned, two coming in the fifth inning. A pair of errors at third base allowed Kevin Fernandez to make it home from first. Noah Gent made it 5-0 when he plated on a passed ball.
And he wasn’t done, hitting a one-out double in the seventh to help Kingsport answer an Elizabethton run. Gent scored three batters later on another passed ball for a 6-1 advantage.
Ricky Reeth struck out eight and gave up just one hit over the first four innings before Nick Bruno (W, 2-0) recorded four strikeouts in relief for Kingsport, which prevailed despite just three hits.
Trey Fenderson and Matty Wright each had two hits for the River Riders (20-24).
Dylan Knowles made things interesting with his first home run of the year, a three-run shot with nobody out in the seventh. But Cade Nelson recovered, striking out the next three batters to end it.
Gabriel Barrett (L, 4-1) had five strikeouts over the first four innings, now allowing any more hits after Queck’s homer.
UP NEXT
Kingsport and Elizabethton conclude their 2023 seasons Monday night, with a 7 p.m. first pitch at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.