BRISTOL — Aric Almirola, William Byron and Matt DiBenedetto took segment wins in the NASCAR All-Star Open on Wednesday, the first time the event was held at Bristol Motor Speedway in the race’s 36-year history.
Clint Bowyer also earned a spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race after winning the honor of being the fan favorite from the remaining drivers in the Open.
The All-Star Open is a qualifying race for the NASCAR All-Star Race, which also ran Wednesday in front of an estimated crowd of about 25,000, one of the largest crowds to watch a live sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Almirola and Byron won the first two 35-lap segments, while DiBenedetto won the final segment, a 15-lap shootout.
CRUISING ON IN
Michael McDowell started on the pole in the Open by virtue of a draw.
Almirola challenged McDowell early in the opening laps and overtook him for the lead on lap 11.
The Ford piloted by Almirola pulled away from the field for the remainder of the 35-lap event with one caution taking out Bubba Wallace.
Wallace went up the track going into turn three, while McDowell came down and clipped the rear bumper of Wallace, sending him into the outside wall.
Byron also got caught up in the incident, running into the back of McDowell.
Almirola kept his distance from the crowd and raced away for the win.
“We’ve had such a good run lately,” Almirola said after winning the first segment of the Open.
Despite running strong lately, Almirola said he had a case of nerves running at the famous half-mile track.
“I was actually really nervous,” he said. “When you come to a track like this, you just never know.”
SECOND TIME AROUND
Despite picking up some damage in the first segment, Byron came back in the second segment to take the win and earn his second straight trip to the NASCAR All-Star Race.
“It’s always good to get in the All-Star Race,” Byron said. “The guys did a good job with the car.”
Running at BMS in the All-Star Race was exciting for Byron, especially with thousands of fans in the stands.
“This is one of my favorite tracks, so it’s great to see these fans here,” he said.
DASH TO ALL-STAR
DiBenedetto raced to the win in the final segment, a 15-lapper around the half-mile oval.
The win gave DiBenedetto his first trip to the All-Star race.
“I was hanging on for dear life,” DiBenedetto said.
RACING FOR THE FANS
Bowyer said he was honored to receive the fan vote to put him in the All-Star event and to race at BMS.
Bowyer, a former All-Star winner and racing in his 11th All-Star event, said running at Bristol for a $1 million was a treat.
“If you want to talk about an all-star event, this is the place to do it,” Bowyer said.