JOHNSON CITY — George Quarles is taking over a program that might need a little tweaking but no major overhaul. And the 19th football coach in East Tennessee State history knows it.
Quarles was introduced as ETSU’s new head coach Thursday, replacing the retired Randy Sanders. He admits he doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel at a program coming off a Southern Conference championship, an 11-2 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the FCS playoffs.
“What Randy did the last four years is amazing,” Quarles said. “To pick that up and go with it can be a dangerous situation because if you change too many things, it can go bad. But I still think there’s some things I want to do differently. There’s a lot of things I want to do exactly the same way.”
Quarles left Furman, his alma mater, to coach at ETSU. He had been the Paladins’ offensive coordinator. Before joining the college ranks, he was a legendary high school coach and his exploits at Maryville are well documented: 11 state championships and 250 wins in 18 seasons as head coach.
But he’s never been a college head coach and is eager to prove he can do it at this level.
“I think that’s something that is a driving force,” he said. “Fear of failure is a great motivator for me. And if it doesn’t work, it’s not going to be because I’m not trying or not working at it like crazy. I’m not afraid to ask questions. I’m not afraid to ask for help. I want coaches that coach. I don’t want to be in charge of everything. I said I want to get the best possible people that we can get in here. If they’re here, that’s who I want.”
At Maryville, Quarles became known for trick plays and he said to expect much of the same at ETSU.
“It’s harder to do them at this level,” he noted. “I’ve learned that the ones I tried, it seemed like they kind of backfired. I think kids like that stuff. You watch the bowl games, everybody’s got one or two up their sleeve. That’s something we had talked about going into this season that needs to be part of our normal offense. I would anticipate that being the same thing here.”
Quarles said he wasn’t looking to leave Furman, adding that his family was very content in Greenville, South Carolina. But the lure of coming home — he’s a native of Jefferson City — was too strong to ignore.
“When you leave a place that matters to you, it is an emotional thing, so I’m glad it bothered me a little bit,” he said. ”It was not an easy decision to leave, but it is a very easy decision to come here.”
Not every coach gets to go back and see his previous employer once a year. The Bucs will face Furman every fall and Quarles smiled when that was brought up.
“When I talked to our players last night, the ones I’ve recruited or coached, I gave them the all for you for 10 games,” he said. “You know that one I’m not going to be for you. Of course, they gave me the same thing.”
Scott Carter, ETSU's athletic director, admitted he had targeted Quarles early in his search in hopes of luring him to Johnson City. His passionate sales pitch led to Quarles deciding to make the move to a place he says has unlimited potential.
“I think he’s an AD that has a tremendous amount of passion, is willing to go the extra mile,” Quarles said. “I think that facilities are good. I think the area’s good. I think they’ve got great players. The support is great. Tell me what they don’t have. I don't think there’s anything wrong with it. I think you can go a long way at this place.”