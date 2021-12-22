JOHNSON CITY — George Quarles will be the next football coach at East Tennessee State, according to multiple reports.
Quarles will replace Randy Sanders, who retired after the Bucs finished 11-2 this season. He is expected to be introduced during a news conference Thursday.
Quarles has most recently been Furman’s offensive coordinator and was a legendary high school coach at Maryville, where he won 11 state championships. His Maryville teams lost 16 games in 18 seasons and his record of 250-16 included a 74-game winning streak.
Quarles is an East Tennessee native, having grown up in Jefferson City. He is in the Tennessee Football Coaches and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Halls of Fame.
He inherits an ETSU program that won the Southern Conference championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Quarles has been at Furman for five years, two of which ended in the FCS playoffs. He also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach and associate head coach.
He played on the Paladins’ national championship-winning team in 1988 and graduated in 1989.
Furman went 6-5 this season, including a 17-13 loss to the Bucs. The Paladins’ ranked 65th nationally in total offense (359.8 yards per game), which was eighth in the SoCon, and 76th nationally in scoring (24.3 points per game).
ETSU had conducted a national search, beginning shortly after Sanders stunned the fan base with his retirement.
Other candidates said to have been considered were former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor, VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, former Delaware coach Danny Rocco and North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.