KINGSPORT — How does Zane Whitson follow up leading the Dobyns-Bennett football team to a 10-win season, leading the Indians basketball team to a sectional berth and being named the Times News Northeast Tennessee Male Athlete of the Year?
By working to get better.
Whitson, the Tribe’s starting quarterback, has added 26 pounds to his frame heading into his senior season of football. What hasn’t changed is the confidence in himself and his teammates, who won the Big East Conference championship and reached the state quarterfinals last season.
“Last season, we had a really good season and we bought in as a team,” he said Friday. “This year, even with the coronavirus, we’ve worked hard on our own time. I think we will have just as good of a season, if not better.”
It will take a lot to top last season and Whitson’s performance at quarterback. He completed 134 of 223 passes for 1,945 yards. Most impressive for coach Joey Christian was his QB’s 24-to-1 touchdown-to- interception ratio.
“Twenty-four touchdowns versus one interception is probably a pretty good year for you but a pretty good year for your football team as well,” Christian said. “He’s a great competitor who takes great care of the ball. Having that competitiveness and his willingness to prepare for every opponent, he’s able to get us in the right play, get the ball to the right person, and that leads to success on Friday nights.”
Part of that comes from repetition. Besides the mandatory film study and practice, Whitson and his teammates put in the extra hours to make the offense run like a well-oiled machine.
“We work about every weekend, about every time we can get on the field,” Whitson said. “It’s been a grind this summer, but I think it will pay off during the season.”
Whitson sported a lanky, 6-foot-1, 165-pound frame last year, and Christian hopes putting on the extra muscle leads to more explosiveness.
“He’s got that ability to pull it on the read-option and take off,” Christian said. “He’s caught a few teams asleep with that where they think we’re going to run Phil (Armitage) or Tyler (Tesnear), and before they know it, he’s pulled it and he’s 20 yards upfield with those long praying-mantis legs. He’s deceptive with his speed and hope he’s even faster this year.”
Blessed with natural instincts and athleticism, Whitson has piled up the personal accolades, but he’s also a team leader. He often jokes and cuts up, helping create a relaxed feeling among his teammates.
Being a leader is a role he takes seriously.
“Last year, the main thing was that everybody was together,” he said. “There was no separate man for man. That’s what made us successful.”
FAMILY TRADITION
Zane is named after his late grandfather, who made his mark as a successful Unicoi County basketball coach before a long career as a Tennessee state representative. Zane’s father, Trey, played college football at Minnesota.
Older sister Courtney earned Northeast Tennessee Female Athlete of the Year honors while at D-B. Now playing basketball at Middle Tennessee State, Courtney serves as an inspiration for Zane.
“She’s been a pretty big influence. She’s a great athlete and when I see my family members succeed, that makes me want to work just as hard,” Zane said. “I’ve seen how hard she’s worked and what I have to do to play at the next level.”
Brock Thompson, his cousin, is another two-sport athlete. Thompson is the starting quarterback for the Unicoi County football team and a star on the basketball team, giving the cousins a common bond.
“We were with each other last week,” Whitson said. “He’s a really good athlete and it’s nice to have someone in your family that plays the same position where you can talk and know where you’re coming from.”