KNOXVILLE — Six Tennessee football players have now entered the transfer portal this month.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout became the latest Tuesday when he announced on Twitter that he entered the transfer portal so he could “explore all my options moving forward for the next three years.”
Shrout’s announcement followed Jarrett Guarantano’s decision to enter the portal as a graduate transfer, which the former Vols starter announced just after the season-ending loss to Texas A&M last weekend.
Tight ends Austin Pope and Jordan Allen, wide receiver Brandon Johnson and outside linebacker Kivon Bennett also entered the transfer portal in December.