He’s known as Fiddlin’ Carson Peters, but these days he’s also a part of the golf team at Elizabethton High School.
Peters has made a name for himself nationally playing and singing bluegrass music. He’s appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and played the Grand Ole Opry in addition to sharing a stage with the likes of Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill.
Peters’ band, Iron Mountain, usually spends a lot of time touring. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world of live music to a virtual standstill, he’s been spending more time on the golf course.
The 16-year-old is one of the top players on his team as seen by his scores in nine-hole matches that have been in the 30s.
Peters took some time after a recent high school match to answer a few questions.
Q: How long have you been playing golf?
A: “I’ve been playing since I was about 7. I’ve been a little more serious and competitive since I was 11 or 12.”
Q: When you’re standing over a big putt and feeling nervous, do you tell yourself this is nothing compared to performing on the big stages?
A: “To a certain degree. I tell myself if I’m nervous that I’ve been in that situation before where people are watching you. But with golf it’s a whole lot different. I’ll trust my musical abilities more than my golf abilities at the moment.”
Q: What do you like about the game?
A: “I like the mental part. If you don’t have it between the ears, you’re not going to score very well.”
Q: What are the strengths of your game?
A: “It varies from day to day. This season, I’ve mostly been getting off the tee. I’m hitting fairways and giving myself some opportunities to make some birdies.”
Q: Do any of the golfers on the other teams know they’re playing with a famous musician?
A: “A couple of times there have been kids at tournaments that recognized me and got a picture with me. I think it’s awesome.”
Q: The band had shows scheduled in Branson, Missouri, as well as Louisiana, Texas and Canada — in addition to Rhythm and Roots and the Appalachian Fair — this year. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your music?
A: “We have almost 70 shows scheduled this year and I think we’ve played four. It’s hit really hard.”
Q: Well, that has given you a chance to play more golf, right?
A: Yes. I would usually have to miss our practices on Mondays because I was getting back from a show. I’ve gotten to practice more and spend more time on the course on my own just because we’re staying home. I was also able to play on the Sneds Tour a little bit, too. I’ve never been able to do that before.”
Q: What do you see in your future?
A: “It all depends on what opportunities are there. I really want to get a college degree and have a fall-back plan. That way I can pursue music. So the plan is get a degree and then go to Nashville and try to work some stuff out.”
Q: You’ve already made a lot of inroads in the business, haven’t you?
A: “It’s all about who you know in the music industry. I’ve been lucky enough to have a head start. I’m happy with where I’ve gotten so far. I don’t really want to stop any time soon. I keep pushing myself to do more, and hopefully I can make a career of it.”