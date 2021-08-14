JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State football team has high hopes this season after putting together a strong spring campaign that came up just short of a playoff berth.
With a strong defense, a big, physical offensive line and an All-America running back, the sky seems to be the limit for the Bucs. Randy Sanders admits his team has a chance to be good as long as the players continue to put in the work, and the coach took a few minutes after a recent practice to discuss several aspects of the opening of preseason practice.
You’re a few days into preseason camp. What have you liked so far?
“We’ve got more competition at each position, I think. I like that. We have a lot of retention for assignments. For the most part guys know what to do. Now we’ve got to learn how to do them correctly. We’ve got to learn how to do them efficiently. We’ve got to get the timing down and learn how to play together as a team. It’s amazing. We had some guys that knew what to do Day 1 when they were fresh. We come back and they’re a little tired, a little hot, and suddenly they forget what to do because they’re worried about how hot and tired they are. Some of that comes with maturity, some of it comes with age, but it’s more a matter of just being mentally tough enough to do it right every time as opposed to giving in to what your body feels.”
Everybody on the defense tells me how excited they are to get started, how good they think they’re going to be. Have you seen that yet and is that what you expect?
“I expect us to be good. We were good in the spring and we’ve got everybody back. There’s no excuse not to be. We added a little bit of depth, got a few newcomers. You look at our team and I think we have six seniors; every one of them’s on defense. Defensively we have more maturity. They have more experience. We have ability. I would expect the defense to be good. It comes down to playing together, offense, defense and mixing the kicking game in here and play to each other’s strengths, complementing each other and doing what we have to find a way to win.”
What do you hope to see out of them in the next couple of weeks as the season gets closer?
“We played really, really well this past spring. No question. We’ve got to start faster on defense. We’ve got to bring it ready to play every day. We’ve got to bring it ready to practice every day. We’ve got to start fast. We’ve got to start early. We’ve got to play consistent. We’ve got to make plays, but making great plays on defense isn’t what makes a difference in how good you are. It’s not giving up the big plays. We’ve got to maintain our consistency, our discipline, to where we’re not giving up big plays because somebody’s out of a gap or somebody’s in the wrong coverage or whatever the case is. We haven’t had very many of those situations, but one’s too many when you want to be a great team.”
We’ve talked about the defense. How are you liking the offense so far? People are saying if you can get three touchdowns out of them every game, you have a chance.
“Well I think it’s going to take a little more than that in some games. If it takes 40 points then that’s what we need to score. If it takes three points, that’s what we need to score. I think offensively, just having guys back who have played gives us more experience. Offensive line, we’re definitely way ahead of where we were last year at this time. Way ahead! Quarterback-wise, we’re way ahead of where we were last year. I think we’ve added a few new faces in the wide receiver room. We’re still good and deep at running back and we’re good and deep at tight end. I like the progress we’re on. We’ve got a chance to have a good team.”
Quay Holmes is as good as any running back in the country. What makes him so good and what do you expect from him this year?
“I told our team the other day the two greatest traits a football player can have are accountability and dependability. One thing you can say about Quay is he’s always very accountable for what he does and he always shows up. He’s very dependable. It’s not, ‘Shoulder hurts, knee hurts, ankle hurts. I need to take a day off,’ or something. He just shows up and performs and practices and sets a great tempo. It’s good when guys have that attitude and that kind of work ethic and they get rewarded for it. He’s done a remarkable job. I think that we’ve had Jacob Saylors to share some of the load has probably made it easier for Quay to show up every day.”
You talked about some new faces in the wide receivers room. One of those is former Science Hill player Solomon Dunn. What do you expect from him?
“Solomon, I’m glad he’s here. It’s exciting to have him on the field and out here doing some things. You can see he’s eager. You can see he has ability. You can see his head is swimming. There’s been a lot of offense thrown at him. It’s one thing to hear it in a meeting room or it’s one thing to see it in a playbook, which he’s been able to look at for six months. But it’s another thing to get out on the field.”
Last year you went with two quarterbacks, Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis. This year former David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins is in the mix after having knee surgery earlier this year. What has he shown you so far?
“It’s good to have Cade back out here. It would be good to get him out of that red jersey and let’s get going. I love his attitude. I love his work ethic. I love the intangibles he brings. It’s pretty easy to see he’s coming off a significant injury. It’s limited what he’s been able to do four to six months. So he’s got a lot of rust to knock off, both physically and mentally. But if he’ll keep the same attitude, keep working like he’s working, hopefully be able to stay healthy and stay on the right track with his rehab and everything else, I don’t think there’s any question he can be a guy that ETSU fans are going to see on the field a whole lot in the future. How soon? That depends on him. That depends on Brock Landis. It depends on Tyler Riddell. No question he can be a really good player for us.”