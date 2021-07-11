BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Kingsport Axmen fell into a 7-0 hole after two innings and couldn’t recover, dropping a 12-5 Appalachian League decision to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Saturday night.
The sloppy 3-hour, 37-minute contest featured 30 strikeouts, 21 walks, eight wild pitches and four hit batsmen.
Burlington (11-17-1) benefited from five walks, two errors, a wild pitch and a hit-by-pitch in its early outburst. Four hits — including Cole Reynolds’ first-inning RBI double and Brenden Bell’s run-scoring triple in a five-run second — contributed to the fast start.
The Axmen (12-18) got on the board in the fourth. Hunter Fitz-Gerald cracked a leadoff double, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout by Orlando Salanis Jr.
Kingsport struck out 17 times, negating any attempt at a comeback.
The Puppets totaled a modest seven hits but drew 13 walks and benefited from two plunks. Burlington’s pitchers walked nine and hit two batters.
Reynolds finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Isaiah Adams homered, scored three runs and walked twice to lead Burlington.
Kingsport reliever Kyle Scrape retired eight of the nine hitters he faced, striking out a season-high six. Ethan Axman tossed two scoreless innings and recorded three punchouts for Kingsport.
Fitz-Gerald collected two of the Axmen’s six hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. He swatted a solo homer in the sixth, his team-leading fourth of the season.
Anthony Tulimero doubled and scored twice for Kingsport, which squares off against Burlington again Sunday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.