BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry’s first season as Virginia Tech’s coach will include a grudge match under the Thursday night lights at Lane Stadium.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its football schedules for 2022 on Monday, and the Hokies learned they’ll not only be playing their first Thursday night game at home since 2018, they’ll also be taking on rival West Virginia.
That game, set for Sept. 22, will offer Virginia Tech a chance to reclaim the Black Diamond Trophy, which the Hokies surrendered with last season’s 27-21 loss in Morgantown.
Pry, who replaced the departed Justin Fuente in November, will make his head coaching debut on either Friday, Sept. 2 or Saturday, Sept. 3 when the Hokies visit Old Dominion.
Pry’s first game at Lane Stadium will come Sept. 10 against Boston College. That ACC matchup will mark the first of six home games for the Hokies.
As is traditional, Virginia Tech will conclude the regular season against Virginia in a battle for the Commonwealth Cup. The Nov. 26 rivalry game will be at Lane.
Hokies fans will get their first look at Pry's team during the April 16 spring game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and be shown on the ACC Network.