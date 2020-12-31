KINGSPORT — Down by 10 points at the half, the Sullivan North boys basketball team rallied for a 48-43 win over nonconference county rival Sullivan South on Thursday night inside J. Richard Carroll Gymnasium.
Isaiah Pruitt stole the show in the final scheduled hardwood meeting between the schools, scoring 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.
Jacob Cross had his usual steady game, finishing with 10 points.
The Golden Raiders’ defense was also stout, holding the Rebels to only four points and 1-of-9 shooting from the field while forcing seven turnovers in the third quarter. That effort helped spark a 15-2 run that put North in front for good.
“It’s a really good feeling,” North coach Travis Cain said. “This year has been a crappy year and on the last day of 2020, we did something we don’t do very often and finished the year off on a high note.
“(Isaiah) played great in the second half leading us in scoring, but he probably led us in rebounding.”
Points in the paint and rebounding were also big for North. The Raiders outmuscled the Rebels down low, going 11-for-28, and South managed only seven points in the paint.
“We missed a lot of point-blank shots inside,” Rebels coach Mark Pendleton said. “When we had an opportunity to expand the lead, we missed a lot of chip shots. Give North a lot of credit because they came out and hit shots.
“Their bigs scored when they needed to. We were in a position that we wanted to be in after halftime, but we didn’t come out defensively like we wanted to.”
South was playing for the first time since Dec. 4 because of coronavirus concerns, and the rust definitely showed. Jackson Dean showed the way with 15 points for the Rebels, but made only one 3-point shot in the second half after sinking four in the first 16 minutes.
Cooper Johnson finished with 14 points but missed his final four 3-point attempts. Johnson was responsible for South’s only basket from the field in the third, which came with 2:28 remaining.
“I’m a North grad and this is my 15th year coaching at South,” Pendleton noted. “Both schools mean a lot and, obviously, it will be sad to see both schools close at the end of the year.
“It was neat to be back here playing one last time.”