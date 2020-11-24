BLUFF CITY — The Providence Academy boys basketball team gave Sullivan East a taste of its own medicine inside the Dyer Dome on Monday, the opening night of the sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
The Knights hit five 3-pointers in a huge second quarter and applied constant pressure defense in taking a 67-57 win.
“I was kind of surprised that we controlled the game from the start,” Providence coach Damon Johnson said. “(East) was picked to win the conference and this is our first year competing at this kind of level. I felt like we had a chance and it’s funny you mention pressure because that’s what we talked about before the game.
“Back in my day, that was a key phrase: Pressure busts pipes. If we brought the pressure the entire game, the pipes would bust and I felt like we did that.”
The Patriots cut their deficit to seven points midway through the fourth quarter before Andrew Lawrence stepped up for the Knights. He went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final period and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Thomas Messimer made three huge buckets from beyond the arc in the second and closed with 11 points for the Knights. Reid Stoltefus chipped in 13 and James Reese had 10.
“Andrew made some big free throws and that’s something we have not been good at over the course of the season,” Johnson said. “I think we were shooting like 45% as a team and that was huge for us for him to come in and knock down those free throws to seal the game.”
The Patriots didn’t shoot particularly well — a rarity at home — and made only five 3-pointers. Sharpshooter Dylan Bartley failed to make a shot from long range but finished with 17 points.
Ethan Bradford and Logan Murray each threw in 10 points for East.
“The big thing coming in was trying to stop those 3-pointers,” Johnson said. “We did a good job of getting on them and making them shoot tough shots.
“I think we have a lot to work on, but it’s early. I like the group, chemistry and pieces that we have. I think we have everything we need to be good.”
LADY GRIZZ TOP COUGARS
Sullivan Central’s girls met a familiar opponent and had a similar result in opening-day play at Sullivan East Middle.
Grainger — which has eliminated the Lady Cougars from postseason play in the regional tournament the past two seasons — limited Central to 5-of-23 shooting from beyond the arc in a 57-45 victory.
The Lady Cougars were just 3-for-13 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t hit shots when we needed them,” Central coach Kristi Walling said. “I feel pretty good about the way we played there for about three quarters. We missed a couple of easy baskets that would have knocked it down to two and against a team like (Grainger), you have to capitalize on those opportunities.”
Post player Lauren Longmire powered Grainger with 23 points.
Trailing by only six after three quarters, Central had an opportunity but couldn’t take advantage.
“I think our kids before heard some chitchat and might’ve been intimidated a little bit,” Walling said. “After the game, I told them that we played with them and we have no reason to be intimidated by them. We gave them a good game, but things just didn’t go our way when we needed them to.”
Emma Niebruegge had 14 points and Jaelyn West 13 to lead the Lady Cougars.