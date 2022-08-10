Preseason prep football kicks off this weekend

The high school football season does not start in Southwest Virginia for another two weeks.
Fans of the prep game, however, have plenty of chances to see some action on the gridiron beginning this week.
Preseason benefit games and jamborees are scattered throughout the region.
Eastside travels to John Battle on Friday night for a benefit game, while several teams are in action at jamborees at Patrick Henry and George Wythe.
The Maroon Jamboree at George Wythe features 10 teams with two games being played simultaneously.
The jam is scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m. with Grayson playing Holston and the host Maroons taking on Mount Airy, North Carolina.
The 5 p.m. games will feature Galax vs. Ridgeview and Narrows vs. Richlands.
At 6 p.m., J.I. Burton is scheduled to take on Grayson County, and Holston will play Rural Retreat.
Ridgeview is scheduled to take on Mount Airy, and Richlands is slated to play Galax in 7 p.m. contests.
The 8 p.m. games are J.I. Burton against Rural Retreat and Narrows against George Wythe.
Five teams are in action in a jamboree at Patrick Henry on Friday.
The games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with Patrick Henry taking on Hurley.
Wise Central plays Lebanon at 6:40 p.m., followed by Lebanon against Hurley at 7:20 p.m., Central against Castlewood at 8 p.m. and Patrick Henry vs. Castlewood at 8:40 p.m.
A three-team jamboree is scheduled for Saturday morning at Emory & Henry’s Selfe Stadium.
The action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with Virginia High, Abingdon and Bluefield playing.
VOLLEYBALL JAM
Football is not the only sport with preseason jamborees this weekend.
Rye Cove is hosting a four-team volleyball jamboree.
The jam starts bright and early at 8 a.m. with Twin Springs taking on Lee High.
Host Rye Cove will face Lee at 9 a.m. with Scott County and Cumberland District rivals Rye Cove and Twin Springs playing at 10.
The jamboree continues at 11 a.m. with Lee playing Twin Springs.
Rye Cove plays Wise Central at noon and Central faces Twin Springs at 1 p.m.
SWINGING AWAY
While football and volleyball are still in preseason mode, the regular season has started for golf.
One of the longest-running prep golf tournaments in Southwest Virginia is set to tee off on Tuesday with 16 teams competing in the Farmers and Miners Classic at Cedar Hill Country Club near Jonesville.
Lee High will serve as the host of the tournament, which features one of the biggest fields of teams.
Three different states will be represented in the tourney with Lee, Gate City, Union, Wise Central, John Battle, Eastside, J.I. Burton, Virginia High, John Battle, Thomas Walker, Castlewood, Marion and Chilhowie, along with Daniel Boone and Hancock County from Tennessee and Harlan, Kentucky.
NEW HOOPS COACHES
Two new basketball coaches have been hired for the upcoming winter season.
Chris Hutton, a 1997 graduate of the now-defunct Virginia Intermont, and a 1992 grad of Tennessee High, has been named as the new boys basketball coach at Abingdon.
Hutton replaces Aaron Williams, who resigned earlier this year after three years at the helm of the Falcons program.
Hutton was an assistant coach for seven years with the Abingdon varsity program, and he’s been head coach of the Abingdon JV program for the last five seasons.
Tom Rife has been named as the new girls basketball coach at Richlands.
Rife, a former coach with both the boys and girls basketball programs, was hired this week to replace Aaron Lowe, who coached the Lady Blues for seven seasons.