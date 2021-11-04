From staff reports
Wise Central freshman Emmah McAmis was a real thorn in Richlands’ side, leading the Lady Warriors to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-9) win in the Region 2D volleyball quarterfinals.
McAmis finished with 18 kills, 12 digs and 15 service points, including six aces. Bayleigh Allison totaled 13 kills and 11 digs, while Emilee Mullins finished with 38 assists and 10 digs. Katherine Hopkins added to the Central tally with eight kills.
Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 0
The Lady Rebels stayed in control in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-10 win over the Lady Spartans.
Taylor Clay led Eastside in the season-ending loss with nine kills and 11 digs.
Alyssia Sensabaugh had seven kills and nine digs. Other leaders included Tinley Hamilton with 17 assists and nine digs, and Savanna Stanley with nine digs. Avery Maiden was the leader for Patrick Henry.