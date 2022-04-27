NORTON — Robbie Wilson went the distance on a four-hitter as Wise Central held on for a 5-3 baseball win over Gate City on Wednesday.
Wilson walked one and struck out five. Preston Joyner put the Warriors ahead 3-2 with a second-inning RBI single and Gate City couldn’t catch them.
Eli McMurray had two hits to lead the Blue Devils.
Eastside 5, Union 2
COEBURN — Blake Jones went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs to lead the Spartans over the Bears.
Trey Bush, Chris Steele and Jaxsyn Collins combined to scatter seven hits. Bradley Bunch led Union with two hits, including a two-run double in the top of the first to give the Bears the early lead. Alex Richardson was 2-for-3.
Science Hill 11, David Crockett 3
JONESBOROUGH — It was a big day at the dish for Jack Torbett and Jake Bedard.
Torbett homered, had two hits and drove in three runs while Bedard also had two hits and three RBIs. Nate Conner and Owen Painter also found their way into the multi-hit club. Gavin Briggs worked six strong innings, allowing just one earned run, to earn the win.
For Crockett, Caleb Bradburn and Jobe Hanneken each had two hits.
Tennessee High 16, East 0
BLUFF CITY — A nine-run second inning was the separating point for the Vikings.
Braden Wilhoit and Rylan Henard each had three hits and three RBIs for Tennessee High. Logan Quarles had two hits and two RBIs while Gregory Harris added a homer and two RBIs.
Brayden Blevins hurled the shutout, allowing five hits and striking out eight in five innings.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 2, Thomas Walker 1
COEBURN — Taylor Perry scored both runs, including a solo home run in the fourth inning to lift the Lady Spartans to the victory.
Tinley Hamilton had a dozen strikeouts and gave up four hits to earn the win. Eden Muncy suffered the hard-luck loss with 13 strikeouts and only one earned run.
Ridgeview 8, John Battle 4
BRISTOL — Braelynn Strouth had three hits with a two-run triple and two runs scored for the Lady Wolfpack.
Caiti Hill and Brooklyn Frazier each had two hits and McKenna McFall finished with a pair of RBIs. Hill went the distance to get the win.
Leanna McCracken finished with three hits to lead the Lady Trojans. Saylor Brooke Baldwin had two hits and Keely Smith drove in two runs.
Union 12, Twin Springs 0
NICKELSVILLE — Aliyah Davidson had three hits and three RBIs as the Lady Bears rolled.
Lindsey Roberts totaled two hits and two runs batted in while Kylee Castle and Megan Day each had two hits.
Davidson and Ava Collinsworth combined on the six-hit shutout.
Volunteer 14, Hampton 0
CHURCH HILL — Veda Barton and Audrey Evans each homered as the Lady Falcons rolled in the first game of a doubleheader.
Barton had two hits and three RBIs while Evans finished with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kendra Huff added two hits and three RBIs.
Bryleigh Salyer, Addyson Fisher and Kira Jones each had two hits. Emily Wyatt was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits in four innings.
Science Hill 6, David Crockett 1
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill got six hits from the bottom three hitters in its order and earned a victory over David Crockett.
Maddi Holstein, Zoey Cooper, and Brynne Goins each had two hits. Cooper and Bree Presnell combined to get the job done in the circle, allowing just three hits. Presnell struck out five in three no-hit relief innings.
Sullivan East 2, Unicoi County 1
BLUFF CITY — Jaylen Vance hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning for the walk-off win.
Lexi McDuffie led the Lady Patriots at the plate with two hits while teammate Hannah Scott allowed just four hits over eight innings in the circle.
Skylar Tipton had two hits for Unicoi County while Cami Peterson (six hits allowed with four strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings) pitched well in the losing cause.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 7, Graham 1
Emma Hemphill scored twice and had two assists to lead the Lady Bears.
Isabella Blagg scored twice while Addie Gilliam, Shay Henderson and Peyton Davis also found the back of the net.
Goalkeeper Gracie Gibson had 12 saves for Union.