Olivia DeLung had 18 assists and Marleigh Pendleton added seven assists as West Ridge swept John Battle on Wednesday night.
West Ridge won by scores of 25-6, 25-15 and 25-17.
Wise Central holds off Union
Battling through four sets, Wise Central topped Union 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 on Wednesday.
Bayleigh Allison led Central with 16 kills and 17 digs. Also contributing key numbers were Emmah McAmis (27 kills, 21 digs) and Emilee Mullins (43 assists, 15 digs).
Rye Cove holds off Lee
In a five-set battle, Rye Cove got past Lee by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8.
Makayla Harless helped Rye Cove with 16 kills and three blocks. Madeline Love (13 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces), Rileigh Parsons (5 kills, 2 blocks), Kaylee Lamb (4 kills, 11 digs) and Eva Roach (34 assists, 19 digs) were also among the standout contributions.
Emily Smith had 38 digs for Lee while Chloe Calton totaled 10 kills and nine digs. Asia Parsons added nine kills. Katie Hammonds had 15 assists and six digs.
Soccer
West Ridge hires boys coach
Jeremy Frazier was chosen as the boys soccer coach for the first year of the Wolves’ program.
The former Sullivan Central football player graduated from King University and has coaching experience in club soccer.