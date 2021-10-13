BRISTOL — The Lady Bearcats rallied from down two sets to win a thriller in the Bearcat Den on Wednesday over non-district foe Abingdon 26-28, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Caleigh Hampton had a monster double-double for Virginia High, finishing with 49 assists, 20 digs and two kills. She also tallied her 1,000th career assist.
Adie Ratcliffe also had a double- double, notching 13 kills, 15 digs and one block. Deanna Spence had a team-high 17 kills, nine digs and two blocks.
Aidan James led the defense for the Lady Bearcats with 29 digs while Caroline Clifton had 10 digs and nine kills. Amelia McKenzie threw in 14 digs and eight kills for good measure.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
EWING — Lakin Burke led the Lady Pioneers attack with 14 kills, four blocks and two aces while Tenly Jackson had 23 assists for Thomas Walker in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 sweep.
Patricia Bigge contributed 10 kills as well while Autumn Collingsworth threw in six kills and three aces.
Ridgeview 3, John Battle 0
BRISTOL — The Lady Wolfpack secured another Mountain 7 District win with a sweep of John Battle 25-19, 25-19, 25-15. And it was mostly thanks to a big night from Hailey Sutherland.
Sutherland notched 15 kills and six blocks while Leah Sutherland finished with eight kills and four blocks.
Kassidy Rasnick had 31 assists and six digs while Braelynn Strouth led the defensive effort with 19 digs, five kills and four aces.
Caiti Hill also had a solid night, tallying 16 digs and four kills.
J.I. Burton 3, Castlewood 0
NORTON — Reagan Sensabaugh had a strong night for the Lady Raiders in a sweep of Cumberland District foe Castlewood 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
Reghan Sensabaugh racked up 13 kills on the night while Maci Sensabaugh had three kills, one dig and three aces.
Kylee Sturgill had a solid evening, finishing with 18 assists, six digs and one kill.
Savanna Adams tallied five kills, seven digs and two aces for Burton.
Football
Generals win third straight
EMORY — The Lee High football team notched a third consecutive win on Tuesday at Emory & Henry’s Nicewonder Stadium with a 57-34 triumph over Eastern Montgomery.
Grayson Huff starred for the Generals, notching 11 carries for 78 yards and three touchdowns.
Brynnen Pendergraft was also a huge spark for Lee, completing 10 of 15 passes for 240 yards and four scores. Jace Jenkins had a big night on the receiving end, catching six passes for 158 yards and two scores while Dustin Regan had the other two receiving scores.
Logan Moore led the defensive effort for Lee with seven tackles.