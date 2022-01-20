WISE — Defending VHSL Class 2 champion Union grabbed an early lead and romped to a 76-38 victory over Wise Central in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action Wednesday night.
The Bears’ Bradley Bunch nearly matched the Warriors’ team total with a game-high 36 points. Union showed additional firepower with Noah Jordan flooding the nets with 16 more points and Malachi Jenkins ending with 11.
Ethan Collins had 18 points for Wise Central with no other player scoring more than six.
J.I. Burton 46 John Battle 36
NORTON —The Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter of what had been a defensive struggle with the Trojans.
Zac Campbell topped the Burton scoring charts with 11 points. Lonnie Lindsey was next up with 10 points, and Noa Godsey finished with eight.
Jon Alan Richardson had 16 points for Battle. Noah Ratliff chimed in with 10.
Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62
CLINTWOOD — The Falcons got off to a fast start and held off the Wolfpack as Dayton Osborne finished with 26 points.
James Whited and Haynes Carter each tallied 17 points in the Abingdon victory.
Chantz Robinette rallied Ridgeview with a game-high 27 points. Cannon Hill fired in 17 points and Austin Mullins totaled 12.
Daniel Boone 55 Morristown West 46
GRAY — Creed Musick and Braydon Blankenship combined for 31 points to lead Daniel Boone to a win over former IMAC rival Morristown West at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Musick had 16 points, five rebounds, four deflections and two steals in an all-around effort for the Trailblazers. Blankenship accounted for 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Luke Jenkins added team highs with seven rebounds and three assists.
The Trojans were led by Rylin King with 11 points and MacLeod Love with 10.
Happy Valley 59 Cloudland 33
ELIZABETHTON — Cole Deakins and Dakota Grindstaff combined for 11 treys to lead the Warriors to the win over their Carter County foes.
Deakins finished with six 3-pointers as part of his game-high 19 points. Grindstaff had five on his way to a 15-point effort.
Landon Babb gave Happy Valley muscle on the inside with 14 points and Colby Chausse finished with nine. The Warrior defense limited Cloudland to 11 points in the first half.
Dylan Shell paced the Highlanders with 18 points.
West Greene 61 Johnson County 55
MOSHEIM — Leyton Frye cooked up a 23-point performance as the Buffaloes beat the Longhorns in the battle of the herds.
Joshi Haase came through with a dozen and Ethan Turner added 10 for West Greene.
Zack Parsons totaled 17 points for Johnson County. Preston Greer reached double figures with 12 points and Dalton Robinson had 10.
GIRLS
Wise Central 44, Union 34
WISE — Emmah McAmis deposited 15 points into the Lady Warriors’ account with Bayleigh Allison and Jill Sturgill contributing 11 points apiece.
Those three players, led by McAmis with seven, combined for all of Wise Central’s scoring in a 16-10 fourth quarter. Central grabbed 31 rebounds to Union’s 21.
The Lady Bears were topped by Abby Slagle with 13 points. Isabella Blagg tossed in 11.
J.I. Burton 46 John Battle 39
NORTON — J.I. Burton got the job done after the two teams entered the fourth quarter in a 28-28 tie.
A balanced Lady Black Raiders attack featured 10 points from Taylor Phipps, nine courtesy of Abby Phipps and Anyah Hollinger’s eight.
The Lady Trojans’ Anna McKee hit for 12 points while Hanna Jo McReynolds totaled eight.
Ridgeview 77, Abingdon 42
CLINTWOOD — Hailey Sutherland and Brooklyn Frazier wreaked havoc for the Lady Wolfpack in their blowout win over the Lady Falcons.
Sutherland totaled 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Frazier had 23 points, six assists and four steals. Braylen Strouth added to the Ridgeview rout with nine points.
Ella Seymore had 17 points and Taylor Jennings had eight in a losing effort for Abingdon.
Morristown West 49 Daniel Boone 44
GRAY — Turnovers doomed the Lady ’Blazers in a loss to the Lady Trojans.
Nina Lovelace was the leading scorer for Morristown West with 19 points. Mia Dinkins came through with 11.
Boone’s leading scorer was Kyleigh Bacon with 11 points. Jayden Riddle contributed seven.
Cloudland 43 Happy Valley 23
ELIZABETHTON — The Cloudland defense clamped down again, holding the homestanding Lady Warriors.
Ella Benfield led the Lady Highlanders on the offensive end with 14 points and Izabella Christman scored 10.
Kenzie Ramey was Happy Valley’s leader with eight points and Kadie Bailey scored seven.
West Greene 46 Johnson County 34
MOSHEIM — Taylor Lawson and Tayli Rader each tallied 13 points as the Lady Buffaloes captured the Three Rivers Conference victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Brookanna Hutchins was Johnson County’s only double-digit scorer with 10.