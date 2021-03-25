BLOUNTVILLE — Samantha Chavez had two home runs and a double to lead the Lady Blue Devils over the Lady Cougars in Three Rivers Conference play on Wednesday.
Chavez ended with five RBIs and three runs scored. Destiny Bridges also scored three runs, while Caroline Podvin had three hits and drove in four runs. Kerstin Buchanan went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBIs.
Katie Horne led Central, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jasmine Sheffield was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Camille Nottingham reached base three times and also scored.
Sullivan East 14 Happy Valley 4
BLUFF CITY — Jillian Shackleford went 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three runs as the Lady Patriots moved to first place in the Three Rivers standings with the win over the Lady Warriors.
Cayden Bawgus went 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice. Kinzie Brown was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Lexie McDuffie picked up the win and helped her cause with two hits. Maddie Lingerfelt led Happy Valley with two hits.
Sullivan North 10 University High 7
KINGSPORT — Lilly Crawford was 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored in the Lady Raiders’ win over the Lady Bucs.
Kylie Glover and Maddy Winters each had two hits and drove in three runs. Alexis Lipoma was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kendall Nash and Riley Absher scored two runs apiece. Maci Clark was the winning pitcher.
Ryleigh Owen had two hits and drove in three runs to lead University High. Sydney Trosin went 3-for-4. Emily Morgan and Avery Nelson each had two hits.
Baseball
University High 10 Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Kaleb Meredith pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out nine as University High made quick work of Happy Valley in a five-inning game at Cannon-Gouge Park.
Meredith, who is committed to Tennessee, kept the Warriors off balance all day in a 10-0 victory.
Connor Horton had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and driving in five runs for the Bucs. Hank Stott and Meredith also went 2-for-4, while Jacob Peeler reached base three times and scored twice.
Volunteer 10 Sullivan Central 4
CHURCH HILL — Cason Christian went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Falcons in the win over the Cougars. Brody Cloud also had two hits and two RBIs. Tucker Bellamy was the winning pitcher.
Hunter Stanley and Preston Staubus led the Central offense, while Kirk Dunford took the loss.
Volleyball
Wise Central 3, Union 1
BIG STONE GAP — Caitlin Glover had 35 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Warriors (7-3) in a 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Lady Bears (3-7).
Hannah McAmis finished with 34 digs, while Bayleigh Allison finished with 11 kills and eight digs. Olivia Sanders tallied 16 kills and four blocks. Katherine Hopkins and Hannah Large finished with 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Union had an all-around effort from Brooke Bailey with seven kills, 14 digs and 28 assists. Isabella Blagg totaled 18 kills and 24 digs, while Gracie Gibson had a team-best 32 digs. Addison Toney finished with nine digs and five aces, while Madi Varner contributed five kills and seven digs.
Twin Springs 3, Holston 1
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Lane came through with 13 kills and 19 digs in the Lady Titans’ 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 win over the Lady Cavaliers.
Chloe Burke had a dozen kills, while Emma Dingus had nine kills and three digs. Alyssa McCracken finished with a team-best 26 digs. Ryleigh Gillenwater totaled five kills, 26 assists and four digs. Kaitlyn Wallace ended with five kills and two aces.
Tennis
Boys
Sullivan South 9, Sullivan East 0
Singles
Mason Hunt def. Dylan Lopez 8-4
Grayson Manis def. Isaac Grubles 8-3
Aaron Holmes def. Clayton Ivester 8-3
Jeffrey Seto def. Logan Murray 9-8 (7-1)
Andrew Haga def. Corey Honaker 8-2
Liam Baumrucker def. Jack Ragan 8-0
Doubles
Holmes/Hunt def. Lopez/Grubles 8-2
Manis/Seto def. Ivester/Murray 8-6
Baumrucker/Haga def. Honaker/Ragan 8-2
Girls
Sullivan South 9, Sullivan East 0
Singles
Allie Jordan def. Adeline Ensley 8-1
Kristen Sanders def. Emma Hatcher 8-1
Laynie Jordan def. Courtney Harkleroad 8-0
Rachel Miller def. Kamarie Perkins 8-5
Angelina Kerney def. Janae Moultire 8-3
Ariana Kerney def. Riley Dillard 8-4
Doubles
Jordan/Jordan def. Ensley/Hatcher 8-2
Sanders/Miller def. Harkleroad/Perkins 8-1
Kerney/Haynie def. Moultire/Hodge 8-6
Boys
Greeneville 5, Dobyns-Bennett 4
Singles
Braydeen Kennedy (G) def. Ben Allen 8-0
Jackson Weems (G) def. Sam Barbour 8-1
Aidan Ponasik (D-B) def. Mason Flaglor 8-2
Gavin Morelock (D-B) def. Tanner Smith 8-4
Noah Helton (G) def. Adam Krcal 8-3
Cole Ridings (D-B) def. Grayson Hite 8-6
Doubles
Kennedy/Weems def. Allen/Barbour 8-4
Flaglor/Smith def. Ponasik/Krcal 8-3
Morelock/Ridings def. Helton/Hite 8-3
Girls
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Greeneville 0
Singles
Willa Rogers def. Katie Leonard 8-1
Emily Cai def. Morgan Myssinger 8-5
Sydney Berry def. Allie Renner 8-2
Chandni Bhat def. Zoey Hayes 8-2
Maddie France def. Nia Newberry 8-3
Kendall Jackson def. Palmer Ballard 8-1
Doubles
Rogers/Berry def. Leonard/Renner 8-1
Cai/Bhat def. Mysinger/Newberry 8-1
France/Jackson def. Hayes/Ballard 8-4
Golf
Wednesday
At Lonesome Pine Country Club
x-Individual medalist
WISE CENTRAL (183)
x-Jack England 38, Robbie Wilson 49, Hunter Louden 43, Davis Miller 54, Gavin Dotson 62, Casey Dotson 53
UNION (193)
Luke Slagle 53, Aaron Mullins 53, Zach Mullins 48, Jacob Day 49, Conner Clendenon 47, Christian Fannon 49
PATRICK HENRY (205)
Andy Heil 46, Carter Lester 50, Reed Buchanan 59, Luke Caudill 50, Keagan Hutton 62, Brady Hurd 59
Individuals
Grant Wilson 49, Eli Prewitt 51, Alexa Barnett 55, Ethan Rich 65, Hope Pruitt 58, Seth Boggs 63