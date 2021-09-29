Tennessee High wrapped up its perfect run through the Three Rivers Conferenceon Wednesday with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 sweep at Johnson County.
Madison Blair led a balanced attack with 14 kills, while Marae Herrmann and Sophie Meade each had seven. Middle hitters Kira Adams and Marley Johns totaled six kills apiece with four and three blocks, respectively. Sydnee Pendland picked up 14 digs and Meade added eight. Madison Curtin handed out 15 assists as Eliza Rowe had 11 and Kylee Casey finished with seven.
Wise Central routs Ridgview in straight sets
Bayleigh Allison had 16 kills and nine digs, while freshman Emmah McAmis recorded 15 kills, 14 digs and 10 service points as Wise Central routed Ridgeview 25-15, 25-6, 25-16.
Emilee Mullins dished out 34 assists, while senior libero Montana Stafford finished with eight digs and 13 service points. Katherine Hopkins had two blocks and 13 service points.
Honaker rolls past Twin Springs
The Lady Tigers roared to the 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 win behind a 20-kill performance by Ani Montavani. Riley Hart added 10 kills and 11 service points, while Autumn Miller provided 37 assists and 11 service points.
Emma Dingus was the Twin Springs leader with 10 kills. Chloe Gilmer accounted for seven kills, seven digs and five aces. Ryleigh Gillenwater contributed with 12 assists and eight service points, while Lexie Austin totaled 11 digs.