Sullivan East kept its title hopes alive with a five-set win over Lawrence County in the Class AA state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Rockvale High School.
Jenna Hare led the way for the Lady Patriots with 21 kills and 16 digs. Hannah Hodge totaled 16 kills and 16 digs in the 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-5 win.
Hayley Grubb added 38 digs while Avery Johnson totaled 11 kills and 10 digs.
The Patriots (22-8) advanced to the losers bracket quarterfinals and will play Anderson County (36-12) at 1 p.m. If East wins, it will play again 6 p.m. A second win would put the Lady Patriots in the 8:30 p.m. losers bracket final.
Rye Cove sweeps Twin Springs
The Lady Eagles earned a straight-sets win with scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.
Leading the way was Madeline Love (15 kills, two blocks, three aces, six service points). Also standing out were Makayla Harless (seven kills), Gracie Turner (six kills, six digs, three service points) and Kaylee Lamb (five kills, one block, 10 digs, two aces, 16 service points). Eva Roach added 31 assists, 14 digs and three service points.
Marion earns straight-sets win over Virginia High
Marion defeated Virginia High in straight sets in high school volleyball Wednesday. The scores were 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.
For the Lady Bearcats, Adie Ratcliffe had 11 kills, 16 digs and three blocks. Caleigh Hampton added 28 assists, three kills and 12 digs. Aidan James totaled 22 digs.