BLUFF CITY — One night after dropping a 3-0 decision to Science Hill, Sullivan East bounced back with a Three Rivers Conference sweep of Johnson County 25-9, 25-13, 25-6.
Jenna Hare had nine kills to lead the offense while Hannah Hodge tallied four aces and four blocks.
Hayley Grubb had 14 digs and setter Mia Hoback tallied 17 assists.
Ridgeview rolls over Castlewood
CLINTWOOD — Hailey Sutherland led the Lady Wolfpack with 18 kills, four blocks and three aces in a sweep of the Lady Blue Devils 25-22, 25-14, 27-25.
Kassidy Rasnick tallied 34 assists and 12 digs while Leah Sutherland finished with 13 kills and a pair of blocks.
Caiti Hill spearheaded the defensive effort with 28 digs and Allie Greear racked up 21.
Battle tops Holston in four
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Trojans racked up a four-set win over non-district foe Holston 25-11, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13.
Mackenzie Smith led the Battle attack with nine kills while Molly Little had seven and Jacqueline Hill tallied six. Hill also had 17 assists.
On defense, Anna McKee finished with nine digs while Smith totaled seven. Bella Shutters racked up three blocks as well for Battle.