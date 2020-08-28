BLUFF CITY — Getting a combined 30 kills from Katie Watson, Rachel Miller and Izzy Musick, Sullivan South swept three tough sets (25-21, 25-22, 27-25) from Big Six Conference volleyball foe Sullivan East on Thursday night.
Watson showed the way with 11 kills, Miller recorded nine and Musick had eight. Mollie Williams went low for 29 digs and Olivia Delung provided 24 assists for the Lady Rebels.
Pacing the Lady Patriots were Gracey Byrd (9 kills), Cayden Bawgus (16 assists) and Hayley Grubbs (16 digs). Zoe Johnson chipped in four kills.
Sullivan North 3, Cherokee 0
KINGSPORT — Connecting for 12 kills, Lilly Crawford also tallied six aces during Sullivan North’s home decision (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) over Cherokee.
Landrey McGlothlin had seven aces to go with 27 assists while Hannah Mullins produced eight aces and 15 digs.
Maddy Winters totaled six kills, four blocks and three aces for the Lady Golden Raiders.
Contributing eight kills and an ace to the victory was Kylie Glover.
David Crockett 3, Tennessee High 1
JONESBOROUGH — Double-doubles from Emma Gouge and Nora Walters helped David Crockett vex Tennessee High (25-13, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20) in Big Six play.
Gouge racked up 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Walters had 10 kills, 10 blocks and two aces.
The energetic Lady Pioneers received 21 assists, eight digs and an ace from setter Kylee Coggins. Ashlyn Delaney deposited nine kills and eight digs into Crockett’s equation, which included libero Madison Day’s 26 digs.
Science Hill 3, Volunteer 0
Buoyed by 11 kills, eight digs and five aces from Sara Whynot, the Lady Hilltoppers subdued Volunteer (25-7, 25-17, 25-19) on their home floor.
Kinley Norris also fared quite nicely, posting a double-double (14 assists, 10 digs). Alyssa Neal had 14 assists of her own while Autumn Holmes and Heidi Ervin struck for seven kills apiece. Loren Grindstaff added five kills.
Jesse Franks accounted for eight digs, Lexi Kalogeros amassed five and Holmes came through with three blocks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Volunteer 3, David Crockett 1
CHURCH HILL — With Sara Winegar converting two goals and doling out an assist, the Lady Falcons got the job done in a non-conference encounter.
Moving from defense to offense late in the match led Alyssa Chappell to put the ball in the back of the net. Emma Lukens contributed two assists.
Dobyns-Bennett 2, Jefferson County 0
KINGSPORT — Anna Kate Breeding broke through with the match’s first goal after halftime, scoring on a penalty kick.
The Lady Indians added to their lead when Blair Barrett made good on a cross from Madeline Lyons.
Providence 6, Elizabethton 0
Anna Hodge recorded a pair of goals, Maddie Kyker paired a goal with an assist and Callie Burchette registered seven saves, anchoring Providence Acacemy’s shutout of Elizabethton.
Merea Stine, Ryan Luff, Gracie Thompson and Maddie Kyker each contributed a goal. Adding an assist was Lali Lemmon as the Lady Knights improved to 2-0-1.