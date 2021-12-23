GATLINBURG — Eastside suffered a tough loss in the Smoky Mountain Classic on Wednesday.
The Spartans were defeated 78-77 by Smithville, Mississippi, in boys high school basketball.
Eli McCoy had 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the losing cause. Cole Mullins added 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
Jordan Gray chipped in with 13 points, eight assists and three steals, while Shawn Mullins totaled seven points, six rebounds and four steals.
J.I. Burton 49, Fairview 44
Lonnie Lindsey scored 23 points as the Raiders earned the come-from-behind win in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
Lindsey scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter, when Burton outscored the Kentucky team by a 27-17 margin.
Twin Springs 44, Honaker 22
Bradley Owens had 14 points while Mason Elliott chipped in with 13 as the Titans rolled.
Twin Springs led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Caden Boyd led Honaker with seven points.
Science Hill 58, Muhlenberg Co. 54
Science Hill’s Jamar Livingston and Keynan Cutlip combined for 46 of the Hilltoppers’ points in a win over Muhlenberg County.
Livingston had 26 points, hitting 11 of 12 attempts from the free throw line.
Cutlip totaled 20 points, cashing in four times in eight attempts from behind the arc. Cutlip also had four assists and four rebounds.
Michaeus Rowe added six points, five rebounds and a pair of assists while Dalvin Mathes totaled five assists.
Girls
Ridgeview 52, Honaker 45
Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland each scored 16 points to pace the Lady Wolpack to the win.
For Honaker, Tailor Nolley, Kylie Vance and Valeigh Stevens each had 10 points.