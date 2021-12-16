CLINCHPORT — Ethan Chavez scored 26 points, including a pair of free throws with a second remaining, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 54-51 victory over the Rebels.
Matthew Rhoton hit the go-ahead bucket with 6.5 seconds remaining. He ended with 16 points and seven rebounds as Rye Cove improved to 6-0 on the season. Jake Hall scored 12 for Patrick Henry.
Providence 75, Knoxville Christian 64
KNOXVILLE — Andrew Lawrence had the hot hand leading Providence Academy to a road win at Knoxville Christian on Thursday night.
Lawrence hit nine shots behind the 3-point line in a 31-point performance. Jayme Peay added 13 points for the Johnson City-based Knights, followed by Thomas Messimer with 11 points and James Reese with eight.
Providence was up by one point heading into the fourth quarter, but the Knoxville version of the Knights had no answer for Lawrence and company.
Ja’Mel Yarbrough had 22 points to lead Knoxville Christian and teammate Ogbonna Agbo finished with 21.
West Greene 57, Unaka 48
MOSHEIM — The Buffaloes turned back the Rangers as Leyton Frye scored 20 points, while Joshi Haase and Ethan Turner each had 14.
Joe-Z Blamo had a game-high 26 points and Joseph Slagle added 13 for Unaka.
Chuckey-Doak 70, Cherokee 47
AFTON — Cadin Tullock had 22 points and Hayden Anderson added 10 as the Black Knights subdued the Chiefs.
Cherokee had three players in double figures. Joey Henley scored 14 points, followed by Colton McLain with 11 and Colin Ryan with 10.
GIRLS
Union 47, Thomas Walker 36
BIG STONE GAP — Isabella Blagg scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second half as the Lady Bears downed the Lady Pioneers.
Abby Slagle was also big in the second half with seven of her nine points. Gracy McKinney added eight in the Union win.
Lakin Burke was Thomas Walker’s leading scorer with 16 and Tenley Jackson netted nine.
Abingdon 55, Virginia High 49
ABINGDON — Elle Seymore scored 23 points and Sarah Williams finished with 21 as the Lady Falcons rallied from a 10-point deficit to down the Lady Bearcats.
Maria Wilson was Virginia High’s leader with 10 points, while Mary Katherine Wilson had 10.
John Battle 45, Graham 33
BRISTOL — Anna McKee totaled 17 points and the Lady Trojans defense held Graham to 12 points in the second half.
Hanna Jo McReynolds added 10 points in the John Battle victory. Elle Gunter was Graham’s top scorer with 17.
Providence Academy 105, Knoxville Christian 27
KNOXVILLE — Addie Wilhoit hit 10 shots from 3-point range and ended with 42 points overall as the Lady Knights had no problems with their Knoxville counterparts.
Kinley Painter had 19 points, 14 assists and six rebounds. Taylor Price chimed in with 12 points, while Addie Yelton showed the same prowess on the basketball court as soccer field with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Unaka 55, West Greene 43
MOSHEIM — Lyndie Ramsey was a force for the Lady Rangers with 30 points, including 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Macy Ensor added 13 points as Unaka raced to a 29-10 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Megan Daniels and Tayli Rader scored 13 points apiece to lead the Lady Buffaloes.
Cherokee 56, Chuckey-Doak 44
AFTON — The Lady Chiefs found the winning formula as Kyla Howe netted 13 points and Anna Houck ended with a dozen. Carter Ringley and Macy McDavid each contributed eight points in the Cherokee victory.
Bre Roberts led the Lady Knights with 13 points. Taliah Johnson had 12 and Hayleigh Hensley ended with eight.