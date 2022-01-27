CLINTWOOD — Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland combined for 29 points and Caiti Hill added 13 as Ridgeview rolled to a 68-32 win over John Battle in girls high school basketball Thursday night.
Frazier added six assists to her total while Sutherland racked up six blocked shots as the Lady Wolfpack improved to 14-3 on the season. Ridgeview moved to 6-1 in Mountain 7 District play.
Hill led Ridgeview in rebounding with 11.
Central 57, Lee 21
WISE — Emma McAmis totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Lady Warriors to the runaway win.
Also coming up big for Central (13-5 overall) was Abbie Jordan, who totaled a double-double with 11 points and 18 rebounds. Bayleigh Allison had a nice night as well with 14 points, helping Wise improve to 5-3 in the Mountain 7 District.
Isabella Sturgill added five assists and four steals.
Chloe Calton led Lee with nine points.
BOYS
Eastside 51, Castlewood 22
COEBURN — It took a little while for the Spartans to get rolling offensively, but once they did it was a long night for the Blue Devils.
Eastside led 13-2 after one quarter before extending its lead to 22-9 at the break.
Eli McCoy led the way for the Spartans (8-9 overall) with 17 points. Eastside improved to 2-3 in Cumberland District play.
For Castlewood, Caden Dishman tossed in half of his team’s points with 11.