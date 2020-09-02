ELIZABETHTON — Riley Patrick coupled two goals with two assists Tuesday night to spearhead Sullivan Central’s 5-0 whitewashing of Three Rivers Conference girls soccer foe Elizabethton.
Jessie Lange gave Central (2-3, 2-0) the early lead with a corner kick. Jamie Crawford and Lauren Tinsley also had goals, and Emma Niebruegge and Kylie Harrison contributed assists.
Jaelyn West had the shutout in goal, including a key save off an Elizabethton penalty kick.
VOLUNTEER 9, UNICOI COUNTY 0
ERWIN — Eight players scored goals in the Lady Falcons’ easy win.
Emma Lukens led the way with a brace. Seniors Lauren Ross and Lauren Grevelle scored their first career goals.
Also finding the back of the net were Sara Winegar, Makenzey Smith, Kristen Flack, Taylor Castle and Erin Smallwood. Small- wood’s first-ever goal in regulation ended the match via the mercy rule.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 3 DAVID CROCKETT 0
JOHNSON CITY — A Ryan Luff hat trick boosted Providence Academy to the win.
Assisting one of Luff’s three goals was Anna Hodge. Goalie Callie Burchette recorded five saves.
VOLLEYBALL
SULLIVAN SOUTH 3, JOHNSON COUNTY 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Rebels stormed to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 victory behind 11 kills from Katie Watson.
Rachel Miller followed with nine kills, Chloe Nelson added six and Izzy Musick had five.
Olivia Delung racked up 23 assists for Sullivan South. In the digs department, Molly Williams totaled 10 and Allie Jordan had five.
SULLIVAN EAST 3, CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
AFTON — The Lady Patriots got 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces from Gracey Byrd in a 25-21, 26-24, 25-19 win over the Lady Knights.
Cayden Bawgus handed out 30 assists for Sullivan East, which got seven kills apiece from Zoe Johnson and Hannah Hodge.
Hayley Grubb topped East in digs with 12.
SCIENCE HILL 3, DAVID CROCKETT 0
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Hilltoppers stayed undefeated in Big 6 play with their 10th victory of the season, a 25-6, 26-24, 25-19 win.
Science Hill (10-1, 4-0) got a team-high 13 kills from Sara Whynot, six from Loren Grindstaff and four each from Heidi Ervin, Autumn Holmes and Kinley Norris. Norris also threw in 16 assists, and Alyssa Neal gad 13. Lexi Kalogeros and Whynot had nine digs each and libero Jesse Franks had eight.
Emma Gouge tallied 12 kills, Kylee Coggins was good for 13 assists and eight digs, and Kristen Lowery also had eight digs for David Crockett (3-3, 2-2), which was hurt by 13 serve-receive errors.