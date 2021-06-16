preproundup617

EWING — Because Eden Muncy refused to budge, Thomas Walker will play for the Region 1D softball tournament championship.

Hurling a nine-inning complete game, Muncy piled up 21 strikeouts against no walks and also delivered the winning hit as the Lady Pioneers outlasted Patrick Henry 1-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal play.

Muncy finished with a three-hitter. Her last-inning single brought home Rylee Lawson, who drew a walk before stealing her way to third base.

Makayla Kidwell had a seventh-inning single and Gracee Grear bunted for a base hit in the ninth for Thomas Walker.

Lady Rebels pitcher Abigail Street struck out 15 batters.

The Pioneers will host Thursday’s Eastside-Northwood winner in Saturday’s championship, which is slated for a 5 p.m. start.

Lebanon 12, Ridgeview 1

LEBANON — In the Region 2D semifinals, the Lady Pioneers clubbed four home runs en route to a five-inning victory.

Lebanon struck first with a two-run round-tripper in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Wolfpack cut their deficit in half the next inning as McKenna McFall lined a double to center field and scored on Destiny Fleming’s single.

However, Lebanon broke the game open with a five-run fourth, resulting in a 9-1 lead. A pair of fifth-inning homers invoked the run rule.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marion 4, Union 3

BIG STONE GAP — Kyndra Horner had a goal and an assist in the Lady Bears’ Region 2D semifinal loss.

Emma Hemphill and Isabella Blagg each accounted for a Union goal. Teammate Shay Henderson amassed 14 saves.

Virginia High 2 John Battle 1

BRISTOL — The Lady Bearcats advanced to the Region 2D final behind goals from Maria Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe.

Myra Kariuki contributed an assist for Virginia High (13-1), which took 24 shots while yielding only seven. The Lady Trojans scored on a through ball.

Friday’s final between Virginia High and Marion will be played at Sugar Hollow Park, beginning at 7 p.m.