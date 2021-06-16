EWING — Because Eden Muncy refused to budge, Thomas Walker will play for the Region 1D softball tournament championship.
Hurling a nine-inning complete game, Muncy piled up 21 strikeouts against no walks and also delivered the winning hit as the Lady Pioneers outlasted Patrick Henry 1-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal play.
Muncy finished with a three-hitter. Her last-inning single brought home Rylee Lawson, who drew a walk before stealing her way to third base.
Makayla Kidwell had a seventh-inning single and Gracee Grear bunted for a base hit in the ninth for Thomas Walker.
Lady Rebels pitcher Abigail Street struck out 15 batters.
The Pioneers will host Thursday’s Eastside-Northwood winner in Saturday’s championship, which is slated for a 5 p.m. start.
Lebanon 12, Ridgeview 1
LEBANON — In the Region 2D semifinals, the Lady Pioneers clubbed four home runs en route to a five-inning victory.
Lebanon struck first with a two-run round-tripper in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Wolfpack cut their deficit in half the next inning as McKenna McFall lined a double to center field and scored on Destiny Fleming’s single.
However, Lebanon broke the game open with a five-run fourth, resulting in a 9-1 lead. A pair of fifth-inning homers invoked the run rule.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marion 4, Union 3
BIG STONE GAP — Kyndra Horner had a goal and an assist in the Lady Bears’ Region 2D semifinal loss.
Emma Hemphill and Isabella Blagg each accounted for a Union goal. Teammate Shay Henderson amassed 14 saves.
Virginia High 2 John Battle 1
BRISTOL — The Lady Bearcats advanced to the Region 2D final behind goals from Maria Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe.
Myra Kariuki contributed an assist for Virginia High (13-1), which took 24 shots while yielding only seven. The Lady Trojans scored on a through ball.
Friday’s final between Virginia High and Marion will be played at Sugar Hollow Park, beginning at 7 p.m.