BLOUNTVILLE — With Natalie Moore flourishing from the top of the lineup, West Ridge upended Unicoi County for a 9-6 non- conference softball win on Wednesday.
Going 3-for-4 with a double, Moore also scored twice and had two RBIs. Lacey Fugate also excelled offensively for the Lady Wolves, driving in three runs in a 2-for-4 effort. Belting an RBI double in the first inning, she ripped a two-run homer the next time around.
Adding two hits apiece to the West Ridge assault were Sierra Horton and Victoria Browder. Both players doubled and Horton scored twice.
Kenzie Jones went 2-for-2 and drew a hit-by-pitch for the Lady Blue Devils. Cami Peterson, Peyton Higgins and Kendell Hensley each produced a pair of hits with Hensley tacking on two RBIs.
The Lady Wolves turned four hits and two walks into a five-run sixth, which put them ahead 9-3.
Tennessee High 11, East 1
BRISTOL — Behind Rylee Fields, who hurled a five- inning four hitter, banged out two hits and scored twice, Tennessee High stumped Upper Lakes foe Sullivan East.
Katy Granger and Ashley Worley each contributed two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs. Granger clubbed a two-run, third-inning homer while Worley struck for two doubles. Maci Strouth had two hits of her own for the Lady Vikings.
Producing a pair of Lady Patriots hits was Katie Botts.
BASEBALL
Eastside 12, Union 11
COEBURN — In a back-and-forth tussle, the Spartans snapped an 11-11 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Will Johnson accounted for the go-ahead run after moving to third on Adam Burke’s sacrifice. He scored when Luke Trent put a two-out ball into play, resulting in an error at shortstop.
Johnson finished 3-for-4, also racking up three runs. Burke was 2-for-3 with two runs and a pair of RBIs, Clay Ward drove in three runs in a 2-for-3 showing and Jaxsyn Collins went 2-for-4, adding two RBIs. Tanner Perry chimed in at 2-for-5.
The Bears were topped by Eli Blanton, who doubled in a 2-for-3, 2-run output and stole two bases, and Braxton Bunch, who finished at 2-for-4. Blanton, Bunch, Cole Chandler and Carter Worley drove in two runs apiece.