WR Softball

West Ridge’s Lacy Fugate rounds third after slugging a homer against Unicoi County on Wednesday in Blountville.

 Cheryl Gray

BLOUNTVILLE — With Natalie Moore flourishing from the top of the lineup, West Ridge upended Unicoi County for a 9-6 non- conference softball win on Wednesday.

Going 3-for-4 with a double, Moore also scored twice and had two RBIs. Lacey Fugate also excelled offensively for the Lady Wolves, driving in three runs in a 2-for-4 effort. Belting an RBI double in the first inning, she ripped a two-run homer the next time around.

