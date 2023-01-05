basketball clip art

ROGERSVILLE — Dominating second- half play, Tennessee High foiled Cherokee 43-24 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.

With Anna Kate Kinch producing 13 of her game-high 16 points, the Lady Vikings outscored the Chiefs 29-9 after intermission. Kendall Cross fostered the visiting team’s success with nine points — seven came in a 13-4 third stanza — and three assists.

