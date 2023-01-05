ROGERSVILLE — Dominating second- half play, Tennessee High foiled Cherokee 43-24 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
With Anna Kate Kinch producing 13 of her game-high 16 points, the Lady Vikings outscored the Chiefs 29-9 after intermission. Kendall Cross fostered the visiting team’s success with nine points — seven came in a 13-4 third stanza — and three assists.
Keeley Canter pulled down five rebounds for Tennessee High.
Topping Cherokee, which led 15-14 at halftime, was Ava Morgan with 10 points. Macy McDavid contributed seven.
Letcher Central 44, Twin Springs 22
NICKELSVILLE — Behind 16 points from Kiera Couch and a stifling defense, Kentucky’s Letcher County Central downed Twin Springs.
Heidi Bentley score 10 points for the Lady Cougars, who held Twin Springs to two second-quarter points.
Netting six points apiece to lead the Lady Titans were Kayli Dunn and Preslie Larkins.
BOYS
Tri-Cities Christian 71 Appalachian Christian 45
RURAL RETREAT — Josiah Dixon pitched in 14 points, Lane McMullen had 14 of his own and the Eagles, who drained 15 3-pointers, zipped past Appalachian.
Dixon and McMullen each went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, where Lofton Looney and Micah Turner both converted three shots. Looney amassed 13 points and seven steals while Turner deposited nine points into the scoring column.
Christopher Mulombela and Abraham Gewelke both yanked down seven rebounds with Bradden Fields adding six. Mulombela also made three steals, and Braxton Dixon doled out five assists.