CHURCH HILL — Inari Phillips chalked up 14 kills, Rachel Fain handed out 36 assists and Dobyns-Bennett knocked off host Volunteer 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16 in a Big 6 Conference volleyball match Tuesday night.
Meg Maynor’s nine kills and nine aces bolstered the Lady Indians’ cause. Zoie Larkins showed the way in assists with 23 assists.
Whitley Maupin added seven kills, Dakota Vaiese totaled 16 assists and Jessie Odle contributed 10 assists in the win.
SULLIVAN NORTH 3, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 1
KINGSPORT — Landrey McGlothlin powered the Lady Golden Raiders to a 25-11, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory over the Lady Knights.
McGlothlin accumulated seven aces, seven kills, three blocks and 23 assists. Lilly Crawford had 14 kills and three aces, and Hannah Mullins (21 digs, 6 aces) and Kyle Glover (6 aces, 6 kills) also played key roles for North.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 3, ELIZABETHTON 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Elaina Vaughan and Taylor Wilson each totaled 10 kills in the Lady Cougars’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 Three Rivers win over the visiting Lady Cyclones.
Vaughan also registered three blocks and Wilson had a trio of aces. Cassadi Cotter added eight kills to the decision.
Ann Marie Honeycutt and Emalyne Hubbard recorded seven kills apiece and Honeycutt amassed 16 assists. Haley Wilson was good for 15 Central assists.
SULLIVAN EAST 3, JOHNSON COUNTY 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Gracey Byrd coupled eight kills with four aces to power the Lady Patriots to the sweep on the road.
Riley Nelson had five kills and five digs for Sullivan East, which got four kills apiece from Hannah Hodge and Zoe Johnson in the 25-11, 25-22, 25-11 victory.
Mia Hoback chimed in with 13 assists in the win.
SCIENCE HILL 3, TENNESSEE HIGH 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Loren Grindstaff had 16 kills and seven blocks, Sara Whynot notched a double-double (12 kills, 12 digs) and the Lady Hilltoppers pulled out a 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 Big 6 win.
Kinley Norris dished out 24 assists and Alyssa Neal 22 for Science Hill.
Jamayia Honaker and Sophie Meade each produced seven kills for Tennessee High. Grayson Phipps piled up 21 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
DOBYNS-BENNETT 9, DAVID CROCKETT 0
JONESBOROUGH — Eight Lady Indians scored in the one-sided decision at Pioneer Field.
Anna Kate Breeding and Macee Pickup each scored twice in the first half, and Tayla Holt and Kinzee Mounger helped stake Dobyns-Bennett to a 6-0 halftime lead.
Maggie Fleming, Blaire Barrett and Sydney Fleming scored after the break, Barrett off an Olyvia Fleming assist and Sydney Fleming courtesy of a penalty kick.
Madeline Lyons had two assists and Emily Cai assisted on Pickup’s first goal. Annabeth Parker and Caitlyn Wallace led the defense in the shutout.
SCIENCE HILL 4, TENNESSEE HIGH 1
JOHNSON CITY — Megan Burleson scored a pair of goals in the Lady Hilltoppers’ Big 6 win.
Sophia Youngman and Nora Pugh also tallied for Science Hill (3-0).
Claire Helms knocked in a corner pass from Amelia Teri for the Lady Vikings (1-2).
ELIZABETHTON 3, VOLUNTEER 2
ELIZABETHTON — Maddie O’Quinn, Tessa Lamb and Siana Roberts scored to help the Lady Cyclones hold on at home.
Emma Lukens and Erin Smallwood scored for the Lady Falcons.