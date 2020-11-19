BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central rallied to take a 53-47 girls basketball win over Science Hill on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Emma Niebruegge led the way with 22 points, six steals and three assists. Jaelyn West also reached double figures with 11 points, and Rachel Niebruegge and Noemi Morales each added seven.
Allison Lambert hauled in eight rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Nae Marion was tops for Science Hill with 12 points. Kierra Morrow and Jasmin Myers netted 11 apiece.
SULLIVAN SOUTH 47, TENNESSEE HIGH 34
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Rebels were an efficient 15-for-19 from the free-throw line in taking the win over the Lady Vikings.
Chloe Nelson led South’s charge with 18 points, Allie Jordan came through with 15 and Madison Bailey scored seven.
Riley Fritts and Kendall Cross each scored 11 points to lead Tennessee High.
DAVID CROCKETT 73, GIBBS 23
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Pioneers raced out to a 49-15 halftime lead and cruised.
Mackenzie Baldwin led the David Crockett romp with 19 points. Emily Trivette hit five 3-point shots to score 15. Halle Scott added 11 points, Nora Walters had 10 and Madison Orr scored nine.
Kaitlyn Dibernardo led Gibbs with 11 points.
BOYS
DOBYNS-BENNETT 77, TCC 62
KINGSPORT — Jack Browder posted a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indians over the Golden Eagles.
Brady Stump contributed a 19-point effort and Jahson Dennis scored 16.
Jamar Livingston soared for Tri-Cities Christian with 23 points.
SCIENCE HILL 59, GREENEVILLE 35
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers held the Greene Devils to four points in the second quarter and 13 in the first half.
Keynan Cutlip knocked down 5 of 9 shots and finished with 15 points to lead Science Hill. Amare Redd had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Connor DeBusk, who scored all nine of the Greene Devils’ points in the first quarter, closed with a game-high 24.
DAVID CROCKETT 55, GIBBS 49
JONESBOROUGH — Mason Britton quarterbacked the Pioneers to the win with a team-best 20 points.
Ayden Begley came through with 13 points, Clint Pierce added nine points and Colton Estep chipped in with eight.
UNICOI COUNTY 52, UNIVERSITY 48
JOHNSON CITY — Lucas Slagle’s double-double of 22 rebounds and 10 points powered the Blue Devils to the win.
Robbie O’Dell was the leading scorer for Unicoi County with 20 points, including four shots from 3-point range.
University High’s Kaleb Meredith led all scorers with 21 points.