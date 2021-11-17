RUTLEDGE — Jack Browder and Malachi Hale combined for 43 points as Dobyns-Bennett launched its boys basketball season Tuesday night with a 91-71 road win at Grainger.
Browder had a team-best 22 points with Hale right behind with 21. Carter Metz showed off his offensive skills by totaling 16 points, while the quick guard tandem of Brady Stump and Jonavan Gillespie had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Ahead 34-31 at the break, Dobyns-Bennett’s firepower resulted in 57 second-half points.
Emmanuel Hicks scored 23 points and Jaxon Williams 20 for the Grizzlies.
Daniel Boone 82, Unaka 33
GRAY — Creed Musick had 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Trailblazers opened with a romp over the Rangers.
Landon Carrico totaled 11 points and six assists, while Isaac Lizotte hit double digits with 10 points. Dylan Side, Luke Scott and Nick Lawitzke all finished with nine points.
Joseph Slagle netted 14 points to lead Unaka.
Volunteer 89 Johnson County 59
CHURCH HILL — With Bradin Minton scoring 21 points, the Falcons soared past the Longhorns in an afternoon season opener.
In a balanced attack, Cason Christian had 16 points and Joltin Harrison tallied 13. Andrew Knittel scored 11, Elijah Rogers 10, and Heath Miller and Garrison Barrett added nine to the total.
Preston Greer paced Johnson County with 20 points and Zack Parsons finished with 16.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 69 Sullivan East 36
BLUFF CITY — Alexis Hood and Hannah Frye pitched in 13 points apiece, leading the Lady Indians to a season-opening rout.
Olivia Doran added 10 points and Caroline Hill nine for the Lady Indians, who outscored East 13-2 in the opening quarter and kept building their lead from there.
Hannah Hodge had nine points to pace the Lady Patriots, who got eight from both Riley Nelson and Jenna Hare.
Hare became the 22nd Sullivan East player to reach 1,000 career points, reaching the mark with a driving basket early in the fourth quarter.
Greeneville 87 Sullivan East 53
BLUFF CITY — One of five Greeneville players in double figures, Lauren Bailey pumped in 21 points to headline the road win.
Kyla Jobe fired in 18 points, Delana DeBusk 13, Tambryn Ellenburg 12 and Grace Hayes 11 for the Lady Greene Devils. Jobe and Ellenburg drained four 3-pointers apiece.
Topping the Lady Patriots was Riley Nelson with 12 points and Abby McCarter, who tallied 11.
Volunteer 57 Johnson County 16
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer locked down on the defensive end to spoil the Lady Longhorns’ trip from Mountain City.
Veda Barton was the offensive leader with 12 points, followed by Elise McKinney with 11, freshman Naomi Strickland with 10 and Kendra Huff’s nine.
Volunteer 64, Cosby 55
CHURCH HILL — Doubling up in the win column, Barton again led the Lady Falcons with 20 points. Huff was next highest scored with 11 points and McKinney added eight.
Alexis McGaha was the Lady Eagles’ leader, pitching in 14 points. Gracie Johnson dropped in a dozen and Shylee Shelton ended with 11.
Unaka 58, Daniel Boone 52
GRAY — Lyndie Ramsey hit four shots from 3-point range and totaled 17 to lead the Lady Rangers to victory.
Macy Ensor provided 13 points with nine from Kiki Forney and eight each from Julie Simerly and Mailey Guy.
Josie Jenkins had a game-high 18 points to lead Boone. Jayden Riddle finished with 13 points and Lillie Walters had eight.
Morristown West 71 Tennessee High 50
BRISTOL — The Lady Trojans won big behind 28 points from Nina Lovelace. Delaney Weddington added 11 points to the winning effort. Topping Tennessee High, which saw Morristown West pull away with a 21-9 fourth quarter, was Kendall Cross with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Anna Kate Kinch had 12 points, Brooklyn Carter scored nine and Keeley Canter grabbed eight rebounds.