From staff reports
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs were on fire from the start as Dalton Holtsclaw poured in a game-high 28 points and made eight 3-pointers as Hampton routed Cherokee 97-33 on Thursday.
Hampton scored 32 points in the opening period and had a commanding 25-point lead by the end of the opening stanza.
Hayden Campbell was also in double-figures for the ’Dawgs, netting 15 while Caden Buckles tallied 11.
The Chiefs were led by Colton McLain’s 10 points.
Girls Tennessee High 56, Happy Valley 41
BRISTOL — Kendall Cross had a game-high 16 points for Tennessee High while Anna Kate Kinch threw in 11 as the Lady Vikings defeated Happy Valley in a nonconference game.
Kadie Bailey showed the way for the Lady Warriors, netting 13.
Hampton 72, Cherokee 62
HAMPTON — Madison McClain led the charge for Hampton, scorching the net for 18 points while Lindsay Jenkins contributed 17.
Cherokee — which did not make a single shot from long distance — got a big night from Macy McDavid as she netted a game-high 21 points. Emma Houck tallied 17 points.